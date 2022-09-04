A 65-year-old Pascoe Vale woman was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to the Alfred Hospital following a crash in Rathscar, near Maryborough, on Saturday evening.
Avoca Police are investigating after a car drove through a T-intersection and crashed into a tree around 6.10pm.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The female was the single occupant and she was airlifted to hospital with serious upper body injuries.
Rathscar is approximately 19km west of Maryborough.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, dashcam/CCTV is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.