A GOOD life is as much about love as it is about years, but Dorothy McLeod can say she has had both.
The mother of two, grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 12 was surrounded by friends and family to celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday in Mandurang.
Dorothy's daughter Rosemary Washington said she and her brother Bill had "been blessed to have such a caring, giving and loving mum".
"She is an inspiration to us all. Always been there for us in the good times and the bad."
Dorothy was born in Melbourne in 1922 and raised her family with her late husband Donald in Wedderburn, where she spent more than 30 years.
There Mrs McLeod was heavily involved in the Country Women's Association, local church and her sporting passion of bowls which she continued into her eighties.
She was club champion at Wedderburn and her name remains on the honour board there.
Her other passions and interests have included sewing, knitting and gardening.
"You will find her on her knees somewhere in the garden," Mrs Washington said.
An excellent homemaker, she was always cooking and jam making, and passed on her sewing skills to her family.
The centenarian, who has now received cards from dignitaries including the Queen and the Prime Minister, still lives independently, now in Kangaroo Flat, and remains active according to her much-loved family.
For Mrs McLeod, who has survived her two brothers and two sisters, family has always been important.
"She takes a great interest in all the family and their interests," Mrs Washington.
She said she hoped her mother's special day would be filled with the laughter and happiness her mother had given everyone else.
