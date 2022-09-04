Royals set up NCFL grand final showdown with Bulls

THE clubs with the two longest premiership droughts will be the combatants in next Saturday's North Central league grand final.
It will be Birchip-Watchem taking on Donald for the premiership after the Royals advanced against Sea Lake Nandaly in Saturday's preliminary final at Charlton.
The Bulls, who have lost the past three grand finals, won their last flag in 2001, while the Royals haven't won one since 2006.
The Royals beat the Tigers by 33 points, 15.11 (101) to 10.8 (68), to set up their crack at Birchip-Watchem for the flag.
Donald led by 18 points at half-time before a four-goal to two third term pushed the Royals' advantage out to a decisive 33 points at the final change.
The trio of Leigh Burke (four), Michael Foster (three) and newly-crowned Feeny medallist Ross Young (three) combined for 10 goals for the Royals, whose best was James Wall.
Billy McInnes with three was the leading goalkicker for the Tigers, whose best players were headed by Brody Weir.
NCFL grand finals at Wycheproof next Saturday:
Seniors - Birchip-Watchem v Donald, 2.30pm.
Reserves - Sea Lake Nandaly v Donald, 12.35pm.
Under-17s - Sea Lake Nandaly v Boort, 10.55am.
Under-14s - Donald v St Arnaud, 9.30am.
Meanwhile, in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league, Trentham and Natte Bealiba both kept their seasons alive in the weekend's semi-finals at Princes Park.
On Saturday Trentham dominated the final quarter to beat Navarre by 24 points.
The Grasshoppers had led by one point at the final change, but the Saints kicked five goals to one in the last term to win 10.9 (69) to 7.3 (45).
And on Sunday Natte Bealiba demolished Lexton 15.11 (101) to 0.7 (7).
MCDFNL preliminary finals next weekend:
Saturday - Harcourt v Natte Bealiba.
Sunday - Carisbrook v Trentham.
