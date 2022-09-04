ELMORE'S A-grade was not the only team in red and white to break a premiership drought at Huntly on Saturday.
The Bloods A-reserves, led by joint coaches Millie Haines and Hollie Hildebrandt, broke through for the club's first flag at that level with a 42-37 victory over Colbinabbin.
It was only their second appearance in an A-reserve grand final.
They previously lost to Mount Pleasant in 2011.
A premiership player on Saturday, Carly Love was also a member of the 2011 grand final line-up.
While Elmore seemingly had the upper hand for the bulk of the contest, Colbinnabin was never that far out of reach and mounted several spirited fightbacks throughout a high-intensity contest.
But with best on court medallist Abbey Hay and Hildebrandt, who both later sat on the A-grade bench, controlling the midcourt, the Bloods were not to be denied.
Despite finishing as minor premiers, the Bloods were forced to do it tough after losing their second semi-final and coming from more than 10 goals behind to win their preliminary final encounter against White Hills.
It was a win that gave the Bloods every confidence they could handle anything thrown at them on grand final day, according to joint coach Hildebrandt.
"When it comes to finals time, Colbo always step up their netball and they play a hard ball, so we know we have to keep up our leads and work hard for the ball," she said.
"They are always great finals contenders and rivals.
"We did it pretty tough initially after finishing on top of the ladder, but we had that second chance. And then last week in the prelim, we were 14 goals down and ended up winning by two.
"It was a fantastic win and I knew we had the momentum back.
"The game before us (Saturday's B-grade final), Colbo came from behind and took the win from us, so you can never underestimate any team at any time.
"It's our first grand win in A-reserve, so it's an amazing feeling."
Hildebrandt has enjoyed plenty of success on grand final day in recent times, having co-coached the Bloods' 17-and-under team to back-to-back flags in 2017 and 2018.
She found plenty of praise for Hay, the team's captain.
"She's a ripper of a player, Abbey," Hildebrandt said.
"Unfortunately, we had a few injuries in A-grade late in the season, so Abb stepped up, but we were rapt to get her back today.
"The way she fills that wing attack position, she is just dynamite and really deserved that medal win."
Hildebrandt said it was a privilege being part of a group of four Bloods teams to contest grand finals on Saturday and she was even prouder to add an A-grade medal late in the afternoon.
"I was born and bred in Elmore and have played here all my life," she said.
"There's been nothing like this week.
"There were probably 50 or more people at training on Thursday night and everyone was up and about.
"The whole town was behind us and the crowd today was unbelievable. That's what gets us across the line."
In other senior netball games, Colbinabbin produced a stunning comeback to topple Elmore 48-45 in the B-grade premiership decider.
The Grasshoppers trailed by nine goals at half time and by four at three quarter time.
In B-reserve, Huntly manufactured its own great fightback, coming from 10-1 down at quarter time to defeat Mount Pleasant 36-22.
The Hawks responded in the best possible way to their sluggish start by outscoring the Blues 13-3 in the second quarter to set up a one-goal lead at half time.
Huntly defender Maddi Kennedy was the recipient of the best on court medal.
