The Bendigo Pioneers' gallant NAB League finals campaign came to a halt at the hands of Tasmania on Saturday.
The Pioneers' poor conversion in the first quarter and the Devils' height and strength proved decisive in the 13.16 (94) to 9.15 (69) scoreline.
"We did everything we could to put Tassie's backs against the wall, but we just couldn't apply that scoreboard pressure,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"Scoreboard pressure is the best pressure in the game. When they got a run-on in the third quarter they put us under scoreboard pressure.
"They had a couple more talls than us and we were aware that could be a problem for us.
"They dominated the hit-outs, which gave them first use and they killed us around the footy.
"I thought we played some good footy for three quarters and you couldn't question the effort of the boys. Tassie were too good on the day and credit to them, there's a reason they've only lost three games for the year."
The Pioneers made a bright start and dominated the inside 50s early, but only had six behinds to show for their work through the first half of the first term.
Tassie kicked the first goal of the game before Malik Gordon converted from a free kick.
Late in the first term the Pioneers produced their play of the day.
A spectacular mark from Harley Reid across half-back led to a skillful dribble goal from 16-year-old Archer Day-Wicks and the Pioneers led by nine points at the first change.
That margin grew to 15 points when Noah Long snapped truly early in the second term.
Tassie's bigger bodies and extra height started to show.
The Devils kicked five of the next six goals to grab a 10-point lead at the main break.
The trend continued in the third term when Tassie outscored the Pioneers four goals to one to lead by 27 points at the final change.
To the Pioneers' credit, they didn't throw in the towel.
They gave the Devils a scare in the final term by kicking the first three goals, but Tassie steadied to advance to the preliminary final.
Skipper Harvey Gallagher produced a second-straight brilliant performance in a final.
After having 42 possession in the first final, he kicked 1.5 from half-back and caused the Devils plenty of headaches.
"He's been in incredible form pretty much all year,'' O'Bree said of Gallagher.
"I couldn't be prouder of the way he led our program."
Charlie Hillier, Michael Kiraly, Noah Long, Charlie Barnett, Jason Gillbee and Jacob Nihill were other Pioneers to play well in the quarter-final.
"This group showed a lot of character,'' O'Bree said.
"They kept coming, they were desperate and they fought it out to the end.
"The last six weeks has been really significant for our program and I'm really proud of what the group has achieved.
"The players should be really proud of themselves as well. They've done a great job."
