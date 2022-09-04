HDFNL GRAND FINAL BEST ON GROUND: Cats' Bacon sizzles with five-goal haul

A PAIR of goals to help get Lockington-Bamawm United rolling in the first quarter and then to finish the job in the last term were the catalyst for Jarod Bacon earning the AFL Victoria Medal as best on ground in Saturday's Heathcote District league grand final.
Bacon, 29, is renowned as one of the silkiest players in the competition whether it be up the ground on a wing or as he has shown throughout the finals series, as a dynamic deep forward.
On Saturday Bacon's class was on full display on the biggest of stages as he bagged five goals in the Cats' 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) grand final victory over Mount Pleasant.
The Cats' five-goal-to-nil salvo to open the game in the first 25 minutes included two from Bacon, the second of which from 45m that was preceded by a clever spin move a ripper.
He also kicked a steadier in the second quarter after the Blues had got back within six points and later as the game hung in the balance delivered again.
With the Cats leading by just three points at the 22-minute mark of the final term and the Blues charging hard, Bacon made his presence felt again, kicking two of the final three goals of the game to finish with five.
For co-captain Bacon, Saturday was his fourth premiership with the Cats having previously been part of the club's 2011, 2012 and 2013 flags during their dynasty, with the winning team including both his brother Trent Bacon and cousin Nathan Bacon.
"I feel like we've worked really hard for this one. I was only a young fella in those other wins, but this one I've had to help with the other older guys lead a lot of younger players through," said Bacon, who kicked 12 of the Cats' 26 goals in their three finals.
"And to do it for the community after what has been some tough years is really special.
"We're a really good group of mates who are committed to each other no matter where they are living or travelling from. It's just a great feeling to get back together and get the job done today."
Lockington Bamawm United 5.1 7.5 9.9 13.11 (89)
Mount Pleasant 2.2 4.3 7.6 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon 5, B.Fulford 3, A.McMahon 3, T.Leech 1, M.Angove 1; Mount Pleasant: T.Baird 4, B.Mahony 1, R.Mcnamara 1, D.Tydell 1, B.Weightman 1, Z.Murrell 1, A.Baird 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon, M.Angove, N.Bacon, T.Bacon, L.Atherton, T.Phillips; Mount Pleasant: W.Wallace, B.Hinneberg, T.Baird, J.Tuohey, B.Mahony, M.Whiting.
