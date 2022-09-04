Williamson, Ginnivan tie for 2022 CVFLW best and fairest

The Central Victoria Football League Women's competition has awarded two players with this year's biggest honour.
Bendigo Thunder's Meg Williamson and Castlemaine's Meg Ginnivan tied on 23 votes to be named as dual recipients of the the Ultra Tune Kangaroo Flat best and fairest award.
Williamson was named among the best 11 times from 12 matches and played a crucial role with the Thunder all season long.
She polled votes in eight out of the 18 regular season rounds, which includes seven best on grounds.
Ginnivan has been a star for Castlemaine in their debut season in the league and was recorded in the best 10 times from 14 games and was fifth on the overall goal kicking tally (22).
She polled votes in 10 out of 18 regular season rounds and collected five best on grounds.
Ginnivan's best effort may yet to be seen as she will no doubt giver her all in this week's grand final against Golden Square.
Both Ginnivan and Williamson (best on ground) represented the CVFLW during this year's inter-league clash against Northern Country.
In this year's High Street X-Ray Team of the year each of the league's eight clubs had players listed across the ground.
Backs: Jessica Cox (Golden Square), Taylah Moore (Kyneton), Belinda Hateley (Kyneton)
Half Backs: Shae-Lee Murphy-Burke (Bendigo Thunder), Andrea Wilson (Golden Square), Phoebe Cuttriss (Bendigo Thunder)
Centres: Freyja Pearce (Eaglehawk), Megan Williamson (Bendigo Thunder), Lili den Houting (Eaglehawk)
Half Forwards: Lila Keck (Strathfieldsaye), Britney Mueck (Bendigo Thunder), Keely Hare (Golden Square)
Forwards: Tia Davidge (Castlemaine), Shelby Knoll (Castlemaine), Heidi Erasmus (Kyneton)
Ruck: Carly Geary (Golden Square), Ruck Rover: Amanda Carrod (Golden Square)
Rover: Meg Ginnivan (Castlemaine)
Interchange: Jessica Searle (Kerang), Drew Ryan (Eaglehawk), Britt Tangey (Strathfieldsaye), Quetta Holloway-Jinks (North Bendigo)
Meanwhile, Thunder's Britney Mueck took out the leading goal-kicking award on 59 from 14 games during the regular season.
Notable games include Thunder's round one win over Strathfieldsaye when she kicked nine goals, in addition to the round eight win against North Bendigo (8).
Mueck's biggest goalkicking day on the field was during Thunder's round 10 win over Kerang where she bagged 13 goals.
The mammoth effort saw her average 4.2 goals per game.
