Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Williamson, Ginnivan tie for 2022 CVFLW best and fairest

AP
By Anthony Pinda
September 4 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Thunder's Megan Williamson and Castlemaine's Meg Ginnivan both with 23 votes, have tied to be named as the Champions IGA CVLFLW 2022 best and fairest. Pictures by Darren Howe and Adam Bourke

The Central Victoria Football League Women's competition has awarded two players with this year's biggest honour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.