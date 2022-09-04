Bombers, Blues and Cats share junior HDFNL netball flags

THE future is especially bright for four HDFNL clubs after playing off in junior netball grand finals at Huntly on Saturday.
Honours were shared across the three games, with Leitchville-Gunbower creating history by becoming the inaugural 13-and-under premiers with a win over Elmore, while Mount Pleasant and Lockington-Bamawm United ended the day with the ledger squared at one flag win apiece, with the Blues prevailing 44-41 in the 15-and-under decider and the Cats turning the tables to win a thrilling 17-and-under game 38-37.
The tone for an even set of premiership deciders was well and truly set in the 13-and-under clash, with the Bombers the first club to experience grand final glory with a 22-19 win against the Bloods.
Led by a brilliant best on court effort from centre/wing attack Milla Ryan, the Bombers led at every change, albeit only narrowly, staving off several spirited challenges from the Bloods, who were the first team through to the grand final following their second semi-final win over LBU.
Victorious Bombers coach Wendy Hooper said it was an 'awesome' day for the club and her girls.
"We thought we could give it a good crack. We struggled a bit against Elmore during the season, but we had a great win last week against the top side," she said.
"That put us into good form for this week.
"I'm so proud of my girls."
Formerly known as Minis with a champion team crowned after a lightning premiership carnival, this was the first season of a more traditional 13-and-under competition.
Hopper was stoked the club would forever be known as 'inaugural premiers'.
She hailed tenacious midcourter Ryan as a thoroughly deserving best on court medallist.
"She's a star, an absolute star. She's small and mighty, but has an absolutely beautiful team around her that feed her.
"She is just in the right spot every time, with a lot of agility and very fast.
"She has never played netball before - this is her first year."
In an encouraging sign for next season and beyond, the Bombers will retain about half of their premiership core, with the other half to graduate to 15-and-under.
Hooper found plenty of praise for their opponents, who never stopped trying and were always a threat to the Bombers' hopes.
"I love Elmore, they are a beautiful team. Their sportsmanship is second to none," she said.
"We have always had a good rapport with Elmore and most of the teams.
"They are a great side and it would have been an honour to lose to them if that happened."
Mount Pleasant saved its best for last on grand final day by claiming an upset 15-and-under victory over Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Blues were able to turn the tables on the Cats, who were first through to the premiership decider, after winning their second semi-final encounter a fortnight ago.
Mounts earned their passage with a preliminary final win over Elmore and showed the benefits of plenty of tough finals netball to overcome the resilient Cats.
A thrilled Blues coach Jo Jacobs praised both teams for a wonderful display of netball.
"Credit to Lockington, they kept fighting for the whole four quarters and in that last 10 minutes of the game they just kept coming and coming at us," she said.
"But our girls really kept their heads and didn't panic and just kept on going.
"Lockington has been the benchmark all year - we haven't beaten them before, so to do it in a grand final makes it pretty special."
A mighty effort by the Blues was led by defender Lucy Wilkinson, goal shooter Claire Dunstan and wing defence Tarli Nihill, who was the recipient of the best on court medal.
"She is only 13 years of age, Tarli, and a little pocket rocket," Jacobs said.
"She still has a couple years to go in this age group, that's if the 17s don't steal her at some stage.
"It's a big day for the club. I've grown up at Mount Pleasant and have been here since I was born.
"Grand final day is always so much fun and Mount Pleasant is always such a great club to be a part of."
The win was the Blues' first at this level, while LBU has dominated the age group with premiership wins in 2019, 2017, three straight from 2012 to 2014, and five straight from 2005 to 2009.
Lockington-Bamawm United added its name to the 2022 premiership honour roll by capping a dramatic comeback in the 17-and-under clash against Mount Pleasant.
The Cats came from two goals down at both half time and three quarter time and a little further behind in a desperate last quarter to claim a stirring 38-37 win.
It capped a perfect season for LBU, which went through undefeated.
Coach Rachel Major said she could not have been prouder of her players' determination and admitted to having mixed emotions when they trailed going into the last quarter.
"Yes and no to being worried at three quarter time, but we always knew the girls had it in them," she said.
"They have a lot of fight and plenty of character.
"Mounts have been the team that has really pushed us all season and they showed that again today."
"I knew from round one we were capable of this. We had some really big wins through the season; they never dropped their bundle all year.
"We have got three tall goalers and it's amazing how that helps."
The Cats' charge was led by talented goaler Chelsea Jones, midcourter Brodie Jardine and Matilda Candy.
Encouragingly for the Cats, a few of their premiership line-up, including Jardine and Candy, have already had a taste of A-grade and A-reserve netball this season.
"This is the future of our club and it's looking great," Major said.
"It was a bit unfortunate the 15-and-unders couldn't quite get the win, but they have been fantastic this season.
"We've had some of them on our court this year, with three of them qualifying to play for us, and when they've been on the court they have been amazing."
A brave effort from Mount Pleasant was led by wing defence Imogen Ash, who was awarded the best on court medal.
