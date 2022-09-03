A HDFNL grand final day three years in the making lives up to the anticipation

ANY grand final day, no matter what the sport, comes with enormous excitement.
But when it's a grand final day that has been three years in the making, that sense of anticipation is amplified and that was the case on Saturday at Huntly for the league's first grand final day since 2019.
And boy, did it live up to expectation on what was a ripping day of competition both on and off the football field and netball court, while the weather conditions were befitting of such a grand occasion as the September sun shone.
A crowd that paid a gate of $51,000 were treated to 10 cracking games of football and netball where a spread of seven clubs won premierships:
LBU - senior football and under-17 netball.
Mount Pleasant - reserves football and under-15 netball.
Elmore - A grade and A reserve netball.
White Hills - under-18 football.
Colbinabbin - B grade netball.
Huntly - B reserve netball.
Leitchville-Gunbower - under-13 netball.
On the football field, the biggest margin of the three games was the 20 points Lockington-Bamawm United defeated Mount Pleasant by.
While the Cats kicked away late with the final three goals to Jarod Bacon (two) and Anthony McMahon, it had been a game that was still up for grabs into time-on of the final quarter with the LBU lead having been just three points at the 22-minute mark.
The hard-fought senior game followed Mount Pleasant beating White Hills by six points in the reserves, while the day started with an under-18 upset as the Demons downed North Bendigo by nine points.
On the netball court four of the seven games were decided by five goals or less, with the action highlighted by the snapping of a 54-year A grade premiership drought by Elmore as the Bloods beat perennial power White Hills 55-47 to win their first flag since 1968.
Lockington Bamawm United Seniors 5.1 7.5 9.9 13.11 (89)
Mount Pleasant Seniors 2.2 4.3 7.6 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon 5, B.Fulford 3, A.McMahon 3, T.Leech 1, M.Angove 1; Mount Pleasant Seniors: T.Baird 4, B.Mahony 1, R.Mcnamara 1, D.Tydell 1, B.Weightman 1, Z.Murrell 1, A.Baird 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United Seniors: J.Bacon, M.Angove, N.Bacon, T.Bacon, L.Atherton, T.Phillips; Mount Pleasant Seniors: W.Wallace, B.Hinneberg, T.Baird, J.Tuohey, B.Mahony, M.Whiting
Mount Pleasant Reserves 1.1 4.3 7.5 9.10 (64)
White Hills Reserves 2.4 4.4 7.8 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Mount Pleasant Reserves: M.Bennett 3, J.Mackenzie 2, J.Craig 1, M.Fitzgerald 1, S.Piper 1, J.Walsh 1; White Hills Reserves: N.Wharton 3, J.Gardy 2, D.Trull 1, O.Chivers 1, D.Bowles 1
BEST: Mount Pleasant Reserves: J.Hufer, J.Walsh, M.Bennett, T.Griffin, J.Hopley, O.Bish; White Hills Reserves: M.Curtis, N.Wharton, J.Prentice, H.Richards, L.Monaghan, W.Richardson
White Hills Under 18's 1.3 1.3 6.9 8.11 (59)
North Bendigo Under 18's 1.0 3.4 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS: White Hills Under 18's: J.Harris 2, Z.Roberts 2, X.Meersbergen 2, S.Boyd 1, F.Banfield 1; North Bendigo Under 18's: C.Riddick 2, T.Green 1, Z.Barilari 1, B.Barilari 1, M.Lane 1, R.Paetow 1
BEST: White Hills Under 18's: J.Harris, M.Griffin, S.Lowes, Z.Roberts, D.Lawler, D.Arnold; North Bendigo Under 18's: L.Keating, H.Draper, C.Anderson, H.Beale, N.Anderson, R.Paetow
A GRADE: Elmore 55 def White Hills 47.
A RESERVE: Elmore 42 def Colbinabbin 37.
B GRADE: Colbinabbin 48 def Elmore 45.
B RESERVE: Huntly 36 def Mount Pleasant 22.
UNDER-17: LBU 38 def Mount Pleasant 37.
UNDER-15: Mount Pleasant 44 def LBU 41.
UNDER-13: Leitchville-Gunbower 24 def Elmore 18.
