Eagles soar into LVFNL grand final

MAIDEN Gully YCW will contest its first LVFNL grand final since 2014 after eliminating Calivil United from contention with a 14-goal preliminary final win at Newbridge on Saturday.
The Eagles rebounded from a loss in the previous week's second semi-final to earn another crack at Mitiamo in the premiership decider by beating the Demons 56-42.
It was their third victory this season against the Demons, all of them by double figures.
The Eagles, who finished the season as minor premiers, will be aiming for their first top-grade premiership since 2013 when they ironically defeated the Superoos 33-30.
They lost the next year's grand final to Calivil United 48-41, but have not returned to the big dance since despite being a perennial finalist.
Playing coach Christie Griffiths was delighted to see her side cap off their strong work from throughout the season with a grand final berth.
"I'm rapt with how well the girls played and once we got that bit of breathing space they just kept going," she said.
"(The Mitiamo loss) probably didn't hurt us; the girls were a bit flat last week, but today they were on top of their game.
"It was great to watch and I'm so proud of them."
A solid all-around team effort was again powered by the Eagles' class goal shooting combination of league best and fairest Tia Webb and runner-up Meg Patterson.
Leisa Barry was at her creative best in the midcourt, while Rachael Gray and Laura Butler were exceptional in defence.
In a sign the Eagles are again approaching top form, they produced their best netball in a 17-11 last quarter, pushing the margin out to 14 goals.
"There was only a couple of goals (three) in it at quarter time, but we were able to keep pushing on each quarter," Griffiths said.
"Calivil certainly made a few changes throughout the game, but we were always able to adjust."
In some ways, this year's grand final has been two years in the making after Mitiamo and Maiden Gully YCW led the league ladder last year with only one loss apiece, before the season was shut down due to COVID as finals were about to start.
"We are playing a different style of netball this year and the girls are playing better as a team," Griffiths said.
"I think that extra 12 months together has certainly helped.
"The girls really deserve their opportunity (at a grand final) this year."
The A-grade grand final will come at the end of an exciting day for the Eagles, who will have their B-grade, C-grade, C-reserve and 17-and-under teams competing in premiership defenders.
It will be a hectic day for their leader Griffiths, who will coach not only the A-grade team, but B-grade and 17-and-under as well.
Calivil United has bowed out of the finals race, but not before a pair of brave finals wins following a fourth-place finish at the end of the home and away season.
Young defender Jasmine Codliffe, Amy Ryan and Michell Balic were the Demons best against the Eagles, while Mia Peters-McCrann shot with plenty of accuracy.
