SANDHURST will get the chance at a historic fourth straight premiership, advancing to this year's BFNL A-grade final after a spectacular 39-goal win over Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on Saturday.
The Dragons, beaten by 19 goals in their last contest against the Roos, exacted maximum revenge with a crushing 65-26 triumph.
Advertisement
It has put them within one win of a fourth straight premiership, albeit across a six-year span.
No BFNL club in the league's 31-year history has won four flags in a row.
The Dragons are the only club to have won three on the trot, achieving the feat from 2005 to 2007.
They did not reach the grand final in 2008, the year Golden Square defeated Kangaroo Flat 29-25 in a tough defensive grind.
While Saturday's win was no shock, the margin certainly was.
Not always the most brilliant to start games, Sandhurst stamped its class to lead 13-7 at quarter time.
The Dragons were able to push the margin out to 15 goals at half time before unleashing a powerhouse display of netball in a 20-7 third quarter.
They would only build on that lead in the final quarter.
Dislodged from top spot following a one-goal round 18 loss to Castlemaine and forced to play Gisborne in the first week of finals, the Dragons will now have a week's rest heading into yet another grand final.
Triple premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist praised her team's relentlessness and commitment.
"The girls really turned it up a notch - they were outstanding today," she said.
"It was just a full seven-player game. Everyone played their roles and that's what we have been waiting for.
"We have been a bit sluggish at times in our first quarters and we hate it when we leave ourselves with too much work to do and today we didn't do it.
"We knew how we wanted to play. We were obviously unhappy with how we played against them last time, losing by 19 goals - that's not what we do.
"We were keen to play our best netball this time around and it paid off."
Kangaroo Flat sorely missed star midcourter Ash Ryan with a foot injury.
The rarest of off days has thrust the Roos into a preliminary final showdown against either Gisborne or Castlemaine, which play at the QEO on Sunday.
Advertisement
An outstanding effort by the Dragons was powered by all seven players, with in-form defender Imogen Sexton and young midcourter Shae Clifford arguably the standouts.
"Imogen Sexton was phenomenal, the work she did and the intercepts she took were outstanding," Gilchrist said.
"But that was not without the great work in front of her from Sophie Shoebridge and Ruby Turner.
"And Shae Clifford in wing attack couldn't be stopped. Her speed and everything she brought to the game were outstanding."
A massive day for the Dragons was rounded out by four out of five teams progressing to grand finals, with A-reserve winning 47-44 in overtime against the Roos and B-grade and B-reserve also advancing.
Advertisement
Their 17-and-unders will have a second chance to get through in next week's preliminary final after losing 51-44 to Gisborne.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.