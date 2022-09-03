TAHNEE Cannan had already come close to winning an individual medal this HDFNL season when she finished runner-up in the league's best and fairest behind Heathcote's Brooke Bolton a few weeks ago.
On Saturday at Huntly, she had no peer on the court as Elmore ended a 54-year A-grade netball premiership drought.
Cannan was the undisputed choice as the best on court medallist in the Bloods' emotional eight-goal victory over White Hills.
The accolade capped a brilliant individual season for a player more widely regarded as a team-first player.
It was also evidence of her versatility on the netball court.
Cannan - in her second season at Elmore after playing in a B-grade flag for Loddon Valley club Mitiamo in 2019, while still juggling netball and basketball with the Bendigo Braves - was back in her favourite defensive post against the Demons, who were chasing their third flag since 2018.
She had spent the latter part of the home and away season and the first three weeks of the finals in centre, filling the breach left by an injury to Andrea Wilson.
Despite the change in role, her high-calibre performance remained unchanged, particularly in the previous week's preliminary final win against Colbinabbin, which sealed the Bloods' entry into the grand final.
She was able to carry on that excellent form on Saturday, albeit in a different area of the court at goal defence.
While she insisted there was no substitute for a premiership medal, Cannan was nevertheless proud of the extra addition dangling from her neck following the presentation.
"It's not what you play for - at the end of the day you play for the premiership," she said.
"I was happy just to play my part in getting a win."
As the Bloods started to pour on the pressure in a crucial third quarter, Cannan conceded that she felt the Demons were always still within reach, especially after having beaten them twice already this season.
"I was still nervous halfway through the third quarter; it was such a tough game," she said.
"They were causing so many turnovers, but it was so exciting.
"The history I have learned about Elmore in the last two weeks with Lorraine Trewick; she was so excited - it just rubs off.
"And watching A-reserve win as well, it's just such a good club to be a part of.
"I'm very proud."
The Bloods star was happiest for her premiership team-mates, who had come through the club's junior ranks, including her steadfast partner in defence Kelsey Niven.
"Kelsey has been playing here since she was a junior and all finals she was very excited and happy to be here," she said.
"She hasn't played in a grand final since juniors.
"It's people like her and Abbey (Hromenko) and Cayde (Hayes), who have been around since they were little tackers, that we were very happy to do this for."
After so much missed netball since the end of the 2019 season and a stolen chance to break the premiership hoodoo a year earlier last season, Cannan was thrilled to see both the 2022 season and Elmore go the distance.
"It's really hard when you get minor premiers, in a way it doesn't count for anything," she said.
"Everyone was happy to get minor premiers last year, but we're a lot happier to go that one step further and get a premiership this year."
