HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Demon delight in under-18 decider

WHITE Hills upset favourites North Bendigo in Saturday's Heathcote District league under-18 grand final.
The Bulldogs had gone into the grand final riding a 14-game winning streak, but it was the Demons who prevailed 8.11 (59) to 7.8 (50).
North Bendigo had led by 13 points - 3.4 to 1.3 - in a low-scoring first half in which just four goals were kicked.
But the game opened up after half-time and it was the Demons who grabbed control booting five goals to one in the third term in what would prove to be the defining period of the game.
Josh Harris, who won the best on ground medal, captain Xavier Meersbergen and Zavia Roberts all kicked two goals for the Demons, who were coached by Rob Lowes.
Cody Riddick (two) was the only multiple goalkicker for the Bulldogs, whose best was Lucas Keating.
The Demons are the first team to win the flag since the change from under-17s to under-18s.
White Hills Under 18's 1.3 1.3 6.9 8.11 (59)
North Bendigo Under 18's 1.0 3.4 4.5 7.8 (50)
GOALS: White Hills Under 18's: J.Harris 2, Z.Roberts 2, X.Meersbergen 2, S.Boyd 1, F.Banfield 1; North Bendigo Under 18's: C.Riddick 2, T.Green 1, Z.Barilari 1, B.Barilari 1, M.Lane 1, R.Paetow 1
BEST: White Hills Under 18's: J.Harris, M.Griffin, S.Lowes, Z.Roberts, D.Lawler, D.Arnold; North Bendigo Under 18's: L.Keating, H.Draper, C.Anderson, H.Beale, N.Anderson, R.Paetow
