White Night - a line in the sand celebration

The temperature display on the Bendigo Bank clock along Mitchell Street said it was a balmy eight degrees as I wandered down to check out the return of White Night on Saturday night.
Yep, spring is in the air and not a moment too soon as tens of thousands of Bendigo residents ventured out for our city's second version of the incredibly popular White Night.
Given the unfortunate and untimely washout of the Easter Monday parade back in April, the White Night crowd was probably the biggest to hit the streets of Bendigo since the onset of the global pandemic.
It's fantastic to see so many people - and especially families, out and about in their black puffer jackets enjoying the free entertainment along some of Bendigo's most historic streets.
The Marist Brass Band was afforded rock star status as members played from a stationery tram along Pall Mall. Cafes and restaurants looked to be trading well on the main streets and I can't help but wonder what else can be done to draw more people into the city more often.
The state government's call for office workers to lament and to wind back working from home arrangements will be interesting to watch.
Many of us have grown accustomed to the convenience and comfort that comes from working at home, but you also have to feel some sympathy for people who run businesses in the bigger cities that are dependent on especially office workers calling in for a coffee or a sandwich.
One can only hope that as we move forward and away from the peak of COVID-19, we can continue to build our recovery, with local events such as the Loddon Valley and Bendigo Football Netball League grand finals, the Elmore Field Days, Heathcote Food and Wine Festival, Heritage Uncorked, the Bendigo Show, Swap Meet, the Blues and Roots Music Festival and then Christmas still to come.
Most of these events have not taken place since 2019, and their return marks an important step not just for the events themselves, but for our community as a whole.
The AFL finals kicked off this week, and if you're a Collingwood supporter like me, you're probably disappointed at the results of Saturday afternoon's classic against Geelong.
But we shouldn't be. AFL played well is a spectacular contest, and this finals series has already delivered some of the best footy of the season.
And Collingwood lives to fight another day.
Thirty-three Victorians died after answering times for triple-zero calls blew out to "unacceptable" levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, a long-awaited report shows.
It's completely unacceptable that this occurred and that the families of 33 Victorians are left not just to grieve the loss of a loved one, but these families also harbour much frustration, anger and anguish that when they needed help for a loved one the most, the system they should be able to rely upon failed them at great cost.
This must be fixed and confidence must be restored.
Finally, it's been another busy week for the team at the Addy, and here below is a sample of some of our highlights from the week that was.
Thanks for your support - it is appreciated.
Peter Kennedy, Editor, Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
