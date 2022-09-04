HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Blues fight back, but lament slow start in defeat to Cats

MOUNT Pleasant was thrust into the unfamiliar position this year of having to play catch-up football after being jumped by Lockington-Bamawm United in Saturday's Heathcote District league grand final.
Advertisement
One of the strengths of the Blues this season has been their capacity to start games strongly and apply scoreboard heat to their opposition as shown by being an average of 14 points up at quarter-time in their 18 games heading into the grand final.
But when the stakes were at their most highest for the season there was no flying start - instead, the Blues were on the end of a early surge from the Cats, who kicked the first five goals of the game.
That left the Blues with little room for error and while they grittily fought their way back into the contest to the extent where they twice closed within a kick in the final term and looked to have the momentum to over-run the Cats, ultimately, they will rue the first 25 minutes of what was their 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) loss at Huntly.
"They beat us in centre and through the midfield in that first quarter and were much cleaner and stronger over the ball," Blues co-coach Darren Walsh said.
"We got back into the game late in that first quarter with a couple of goals (to Ben Weightman and Dean Tydell) and that settled us, which was important.
"And then it became an even game for the rest of the day... we were coming hard in that last quarter and credit to the boys for being able to get back within three points with 10 minutes to go.
"But LBU played the big moments better than we did with their experience.
LBU played the big moments better than we did with their experience- Darren Walsh - Mount Pleasant co-coach
"I thought we could get them today with our run and to an extent that's what got us back into the game, but the start was crucial."
While the Blues fell short at the final hurdle of winning a 20th premiership, the senior team is now in far better shape than when Walsh took over as coach after the 2017 season when Mount Pleasant had just come off a two-win wooden spoon.
"It has been a big journey and the job is certainly not finished," Walsh said.
"I'm proud of the effort the boys have put in to get to today, but we've obviously still got to get better to go that next step.
"Today's experience shows the boys what it takes and they now know that."
Saturday's loss leaves 2006 as Mount Pleasant's last senior premiership.
Lockington Bamawm United 5.1 7.5 9.9 13.11 (89)
Advertisement
Mount Pleasant 2.2 4.3 7.6 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon 5, B.Fulford 3, A.McMahon 3, T.Leech 1, M.Angove 1; Mount Pleasant: T.Baird 4, B.Mahony 1, R.Mcnamara 1, D.Tydell 1, B.Weightman 1, Z.Murrell 1, A.Baird 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon, M.Angove, N.Bacon, T.Bacon, L.Atherton, T.Phillips; Mount Pleasant: W.Wallace, B.Hinneberg, T.Baird, J.Tuohey, B.Mahony, M.Whiting
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.