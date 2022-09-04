Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Blues fight back, but lament slow start in defeat to Cats

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 4 2022 - 1:36am, first published 1:26am
HOW IT STARTED AND ENDED: Mount Pleasant co-coach/captain Adam Baird leads the Blues onto the ground for Saturday's grand final, while a disappointed Dean Tydell after the final siren. LBU won by 20 points. Pictures by Darren Howe.

