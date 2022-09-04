HDFNL GRAND FINAL: Bee in the bonnet sparks Cats to premiership victory

LOCKINGTON-Bamawm United coach Brodie Collins lauded his side's grand final performance as a complete team effort after the Cats defeated Mount Pleasant by 20 points on Saturday.
The Cats avenged their second semi-final loss to Mount Pleasant from a fortnight earlier with their 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) victory at Huntly to finally capture the Heathcote District league's first premiership since 2019.
There was no season played in 2020 due to COVID and 2021 was frustratingly abandoned before the season could be completed.
While no result is ever a given, the Cats were the favourites to win both the 2020 and 2021 flags and now after two COVID-interrupted seasons that have played havoc on community sport they are the HDFNL premiers for the first time since 2014.
The win was set up by a scintillating first 25 minutes when the Cats kicked the opening five goals to put the Blues on the backfoot early.
"We probably had a bit of a bee in the bonnet after the second semi against Mounts a couple of weeks ago and to start the way we did was really pleasing," said Collins, who was a key cog in the Cats' engine room alongside Marcus Angove, Lachlan Atherton and Nathan Bacon, who all played strong games.
"The boys just stuck to their guns all game, played to the structures and we had 22 contributors, which is what we needed."
Despite the early blitz in the first quarter, it wasn't until late in the game that the Cats finally had the premiership locked away after the Blues fought back from their sluggish start and twice in the final term closed to within a kick.
The Cats' lead was just three points at the 22-minute mark of the final term, but just as they had started, they also finished off strong with the final three goals to kick clear by 20 points.
"The result is a real testament to the work the guys have put in and I reckon today says a lot about a team where most of the guys have all grown up together," Collins said.
"No doubt Mount Pleasant is a good side and they certainly have some rolls royces in there in terms of talent, but I've always been taught that a champion team will beat a team of champions.
"We had 22 blokes just play their roles today and that's the key message that I've drilled into the guys all year... you don't need to be a superstar, you just have to play that role; whether that means you lay 10 tackles or you kick six goals, just play the role you're asked."
The Cats will have a new coach next season with Collins - now a dual LBU premiership player to go with his 2018 Eaglehawk flag - stepping down, but he will stay on as a player.
Collins coached the Cats in 31 games for a 29-2 record.
LBU premiership team - Brodie Collins (coach), Jarod Bacon (c), Nathan Bacon (c), Rhys Woodland (c), Marcus Angove, Lachlan Atherton, Trent Bacon, Stanley Brentnall, Harley Cobb, Jesse Collins, Ben Fulford, Jacob Gardiner, Charlie Hinks, Joss Howlett, Thomas Leech, Riley McIvor, Anthony McMahon, Fraser Monahan, Jeremy Mundie, Bart Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Joseph Wolfe.
Lockington Bamawm United 5.1 7.5 9.9 13.11 (89)
Mount Pleasant 2.2 4.3 7.6 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon 5, B.Fulford 3, A.McMahon 3, T.Leech 1, M.Angove 1; Mount Pleasant: T.Baird 4, B.Mahony 1, R.Mcnamara 1, D.Tydell 1, B.Weightman 1, Z.Murrell 1, A.Baird 1
BEST: Lockington Bamawm United: J.Bacon, M.Angove, N.Bacon, T.Bacon, L.Atherton, T.Phillips; Mount Pleasant: W.Wallace, B.Hinneberg, T.Baird, J.Tuohey, B.Mahony, M.Whiting
