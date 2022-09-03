Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Mean Machine score final two goals of game to sink Pyramid Hill in preliminary final

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 3 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emile Pavlich sealed a grand final berth for Bridgewater with two late goals in the preliminary final.

Bridgewater advanced to the Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final after a dramatic preliminary final win over Pyramid Hill at Newbridge.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.