Bridgewater advanced to the Loddon Valley Football Netball League grand final after a dramatic preliminary final win over Pyramid Hill at Newbridge.
The Mean Machine won 11.6 (72) to 8.10 (58) to earn a crack at hot favourite Marong in next Saturday's grand final at Marist College.
The preliminary final had everything - a pre-game injury, more injuries in the opening minutes and a stirring final term comeback.
Pyramid Hill, who were without a handful of senior players because of injuries, lost the experienced Gavin James before the ball had been bounced after he injured his quad in the warm-up.
Two minutes into the game the Dogs lost Harding Medal winner Billy Micevski to a hamstring injury and minutes later Dylan Morris also strained his hamstring.
Kicking with the breeze, the Mean Machine piled on five goals to one to lead by 23 points at the first change.
The Bulldogs clawed into the game in the second term, but didn't take full advantage on the scoreboard.
They kept the Mean Machine scoreless and kicked 2.4 themselves to cut the deficit to seven points at the main break.
With possession in general play evening out, the third quarter was about taking opportunities in front of goal and the Mean Machine did just that.
3.1 from four scoring shots gave Bridgewater a handy three-goal break heading into the final quarter.
With their season on the line, the Bulldogs lifted at the start of the final quarter.
Aided by the report and send off of Bridgewater's Alex Pollock, the Bulldogs kicked four goals to hit the front.
Kicking against the breeze, the Mean Machine looked gone, but they somehow found a way out of trouble late in the game.
Midfielder/forward Emile Pavlich provided the late-game heroics for Bridgewater.
Pavlich, who was the Mean Machine's best player, kicked the last two goals of the game to send his side into the grand final.
"The character of the boys was outstanding, I'm really proud of them,'' Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"For the young group to grit their teeth when we were one down in the final quarter and find a way to win was pretty special.
"It's great to win through to the grand final, but we know we've got our work cut out for us. Marong have been outstanding all year and we'll have to bring our best to challenge them."
It was a bitter pill for the Bulldogs to swallow after they'd been in the top two positions on the ladder all season.
"We had six players out before the game and it got worse very quickly,'' a dejected Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We were shellshocked in the first quarter and Bridgewater had the breeze and moved the footy well.
"We played some good footy from quarter-time through to halfway through the final quarter, but we were out on our feet a bit.
"To Bridgewater's credit they set the game up early and made it hard for us to grind our way back into the game.
"Everyone was pretty flat after the game. Not a whole lot went right today, but that's footy for you."
Aside from Pavlich, Bridgewater was best served by Cameron Ross, Harry Donegan and Jacob Ellings.
Ladson lauded Jack Symons for his defensive job on Pyramid Hill's Dylan Collis.
On a tough day for the Dogs, Adrian Holland, Jake Willcocks and Thomas Brennan were best.
Ladson confirmed Bridgewater would challenge Pollock's report at the LVFNL tribunal this week.
