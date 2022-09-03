Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Braves fall short of championship success after being dashed by the Hawks

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:43am, first published September 3 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braves women fell short of sealing the NBL1 South championship on Saturday night after being defeated by the Ringwood Hawks 73-89. Picture by NBL1 Media

Bendigo Braves women put up a hard-fought effort on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ringwood Hawks in the NBL1 South conference women's championship match.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.