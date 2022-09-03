Braves fall short of championship success after being dashed by the Hawks

Bendigo Braves women put up a hard-fought effort on Saturday night, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Ringwood Hawks in the NBL1 South conference women's championship match.
"All season we've been tested by teams, player absence and all sorts of other things," Braves coach Mark Alabakov said.
"For us, this game was the final hurdle that we wanted to overcome and we're disappointed that we couldn't knock them off and get that ultimate success we felt that we deserved."
In addition to their scoring power, the Braves were also tested by the Hawks' top-notch defence.
At the half-way mark the Braves had a narrow two-point lead, however by the end of the third quarter the Hawks managed to stretch out to a 14-point lead after a series of three-pointers.
The Braves managed to get the difference back to single digits in the last, but the Hawks' scoring precision proved too strong, final scores 73.89.
"During the third they were able to string a few threes together and we struggled with our rhythm in patches with overthrown passes, stepping on the sideline and other little bits and pieces," Alabakov said.
"That run they had in the third quarter certainly got them tonight's result."
Tess Madgen went above-and-beyond with 30 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Megan McKay has shown the basketball world that she is on the rise and capped off her season with a double-double on 23 points and 17 rebounds at 10/15 shooting.
Kelly Wilson put 10 points on the board, took four steals, three rebounds and made three assists.
Cassidy McLean scored five points, took eight boards and had three assists.
Former Bendigo Spirit player Marena Whittle was in action for the Hawks and led with 33 points, 19 rebounds and four assists to be named as the championship match MVP.
The season might be done and dusted, however, Alabakov said there's still work to do before the 2022 chapter is closed.
"Grand finals are hard to get into and even harder to win," he said.
"It's now about continuing to evolve what we have and focus on the percentiles of growth that we can take and hopefully the unfinished business will get taken care of in future seasons."
Alabakov said there would be some hard thoughts about what went wrong, but at the same time there were plenty of positives to take away from the season.
"There's a weight on the shoulders of the head coach and an ominous feeling as a season ends when you've just fallen short. You can feel like you've let everyone down," he said.
"I will process it all on my end and re-watch the game.
"But ultimately it's about the bigger picture. We've created a living culture and an environment based on tangible success.
"We were on the right track, but we need to find that next evolution that will get us a win in a game like this."
