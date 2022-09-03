Bendigo Advertiser
Fewer than 30 new coronavirus infections across Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 4 2022 - 10:20pm, first published September 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Greater Bendigo has recorded 27 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with an active count now at 285.

