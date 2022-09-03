Bendigo on-the-go: fewer than 30 new coronavirus infections

Greater Bendigo has recorded 27 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, with an active count now at 285.
Across the state there were 1519 new cases, with the majority recorded with positive rapid antigen tests and a drop from 2013 cases recorded on Saturday.
Victoria now has 13,712 active COVID cases representing a fall from 14,328 in the previous 24 hours.
Sadly, state-wide eight people have died, with 293 in hospital, 15 actively in ICU or cleared and six on ventilators.
Elsewhere in the region, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 16 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 12.
Mount Alexander had nine new cases, while Loddon and Central Goldfields each had one case and Gannawarra had zero.
Good morning Greater Bendigo - this is reporter Lucy Williams covering what has already been a very busy weekend.
Keep an eye out throughout the day for photos of White Night fun as well as all the wrap ups of football and netball finals.
Get a head start by reading the Saturday scoreboard here.
Weather-wise, Bendigo can expect a high of 15 today with a partly cloudy start to Spring.
There will be a chance of fog and frost in the early morning before it warms up.
Echuca can expect a high of 16 with a mostly sunny, dry day.
Winds will be southerly 15 to 20 km/h before becoming light before dawn.
Castlemaine will have a high of 14, with 10 per cent chance of rain.
Across the north central area there will be a chance of morning fog and frost in the east, with southerly 15 to 20 km/h winds becoming light early in the morning.
Overnight temperatures across the region will fall to around 2 degrees.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
