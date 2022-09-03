HDFNL: Fast start and strong finish bookends LBU grand final victory over Blues

HAVING been the most dominant team for the past two seasons in the Heathcote District Football-Netball League, Lockington-Bamawm United now finally has the silverware to prove it.
Advertisement
The Cats defeated Mount Pleasant by 20 points in Saturday's grand final at Huntly, kicking the first five goals of the game and later the final three in their 13.11 (89) to 10.9 (69) victory.
The win follows a home and away season in which the Cats had finished two games clear on top of the ladder, while they had been undefeated with a 12-0 record when last year's 2021 season was cut short because of COVID before a finals series could be played.
After their early five-goal burst to start the game the Cats twice in the final quarter had to stave off Mount Pleasant challenges after the Blues had closed within a kick.
In what was a strong team performance by the Cats, it was co-captain and class forward Jarod Bacon who earned the AFL Victoria Medal for best-on-ground with a five-goal haul.
Down the other end, veteran Travis Baird kicked four of Mount Pleasant's 10 goals.
The win was the Cats' fifth senior flag since they joined the HDFNL in 2001.
Meanwhile, in the A grade netball, Elmore snapped a 54-year premiership drought with a 55-47 triumph over White Hills.
Elmore goal defence Tahnee Cannan was adjudged best on court in the Bloods' first flag since 1968.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.