The father of a Bendigo child who died from brain cancer in 2018 is continuing to raise funds for a tribute to his daughter on the grounds of the Bendigo Stupa.
Brishti Shrestha, who lived her whole life in Bendigo, was only days away from her sixth birthday when she passed away as a result of brain cancer in 2018.
Her father Umesh Shrestha has already assisted the construction of a Hindu, traditional Nepalese temple featuring a statue of the elephant-headed god Ganesh, in memory of his daughter Brishti.
Now Mr Shrestha is selling specially designed beanies to raise more funds to complete the stunning tribute to her, and other children who have died from brain cancer, with a water fountain and mandala pond.
"Last year I was selling the beanies myself, but this year I have been asking people who I know to help me selling them," he said.
"People can give me a call to order them and I can deliver them after I visit the temple each Saturday."
Her father visits her grave and her temple every weekend from Melbourne and said he does not notice the distance because "it comes from the heart".
Mr Shrestha said the prognosis of the aggressive cancer, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), with which Brishti was diagnosed is usually a short two years but she only had six months.
"When she died we donated to different charities, but we wanted something physical," he said.
The family raised around $40,000 and had a heap of volunteer support from the Bendigo community as well as from back home in Nepal.
He "guestimates" the fountain and pond project will require $20,000 and he has raised $10,000 so far through selling his beanies.
He is in no rush but simply wants to eventually beautify his tribute to his daughter.
The temple has already proved an asset for the Bendigo Hindu community as it has grown locally from just a few families to hundreds of people today.
Mr Shrestha said back home in Nepal where he was born, he didn't differentiate between the Hindus and the Buddhists and said it was lovely to continue that interfaith harmony on the grounds of the Buddhist Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Myers Flat that has been built to last 1000 years.
Members of the public can contact Umesh to order beanies on 0400 755 486.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
