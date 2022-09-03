Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo father fundraises for multifaith tribute to late daughter

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 3 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
Umesh Shrestha is selling specially-designed beanies to help beautify his temple tribute to his daughter. Picture by Lucy Williams

The father of a Bendigo child who died from brain cancer in 2018 is continuing to raise funds for a tribute to his daughter on the grounds of the Bendigo Stupa.

