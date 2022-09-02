Magpies book grand final ticket after hard-fought win over Thunder

Castlemaine has secured the final spot in the 2022 CVFLW grand final after defeating Bendigo Thunder on Friday night.
On a chilly night under lights at Canterbury Park, Magpies sealed a hard-fought 18-point win over Thunder to progress to next week's premiership match against Golden Square.
"Awesome effort from the girls tonight," Castlemaine co-coach Jordan Cochrane said.
"The effort was right across the ground, our backline set up a zone and our forwards locked in the pressure as well as an awesome job from our midfielders.
"To be honest, it's hard to put it down to one thing, it all just worked."
The relatively low-scoring match saw the Magpies take an early lead at the first quarter, 2.2 (14) over 1.2 (8), which was then followed by two quarters of a proper arm wrestle.
Neither side was able to break away, but by the end of the third quarter the Magpies had control at 2.9 (21) over 1.3 (9).
At the start of the last quarter it was still anyone's game.
However, Magpies were able to boot one more goal to stretch the margin, final scores 3.11 (29) over 1.5 (11).
Magpies' Lily McNair (2) led Castlemaine's goal scoring followed by Shelby Knoll (1), meanwhile Jaime Sawers scored Thunder's only goal.
Now that they've sealed the preliminary, only half the job is done as they are now heading to the QEO next Friday for the under-lights grand final.
Cochrane said he expected nothing less than a proper challenge from Golden Square.
"We know they are a top-tier side," he said.
"This week will be about looking after the girls body-wise, but also fine tuning certain elements of our game that will allow us to get on top of Golden Square."
The 2022 CVFLW season marks the Magpie's first year in the league and overall the club couldn't be prouder of its senior women's team.
Castlemaine women's football operations manager Georgia Banks said the endless support throughout the year had been integral.
"This is huge," she said. "When we started the team all we wanted to do was bring women's football to Castlemaine.
"We've been able to do that and now it's an amazing feeling to see the team make it into the grand final."
Castlemaine v Golden Square, 2022 CVFLW grand final, 7pm Friday September 9 at the QEO.
To be held this Sunday is the annual CVFLW awards night where the league's best and fairest and team of the year will be announced.
