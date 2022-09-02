The opportunity to play in a big final on the QEO has been three years in the making for Gisborne.
The Bulldogs built their squad steadily through the COVID years and now find themselves in Saturday's BFNL second-semi final against Strathfieldsaye - one win away from a grand final appearance.
"We set ourselves a couple of years ago to finish as high as we could because it gives you the best shot,'' Waters said.
"We banked some wins early in the season and we knew midway through the season that we were probably going to finish top three.
"That allowed us to manage some players through the second half of the season, so that we're in the best shape possible for finals.
"Opportunities like these are why you play footy.
"We're playing on the best ground in the district against one of the best teams in the league that has been there and done it before. The boys are really up and about and looking forward to it."
The second semi-final will be the third time the two sides have met this year, but just the first occasion either team have had close to a full complement of players.
The Bulldogs hold a 2-0 advantage over the Storm in 2022, but neither side will take much out of the two games.
Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna and number one ruckman Braidon Blake were absent from the round clash, which Gisborne won by one goal.
The Storm were missing key midfielders Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty, while star forward Lachlan Sharp only played the first term.
In the return clash at Gardiner Reserve, the Storm had a COVID outbreak sweep through the club and they were depleted. The Dogs, who won by 58 points, were without their premier midfielder Brad Bernacki and forward Josh Kemp.
"The first game we could have nearly stolen it and the second game was a write-off,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"You can't take much notice of the home and away games - last week (qualifying final win over Golden Square) proved that.
"In the finals you're on a big ground at the QEO, dry conditions and the intensity goes up - the team that copes with that best will probably win the game."
Gisborne finished the home and away season on top of the ladder with a 16-2 record and go into the second semi-final as deserved favourites.
The Dogs regained Bernacki late in the season after he completed an impressive VFL stint with Essendon.
Bernacki represents the class of a hard-working Gisborne midfield unit.
When it comes to tagging opposition players, Wilson said the Storm had no plans to change their philosophy.
"We rate Gisborne very highly,'' he said.
"Obviously, their forward line is very strong and they'll go into the game as favourites with what they've got.
"In the midfield our plan is always to go head-to-head.
"If he (Bernacki) gets off the chain then we'll have to re-think what we do.
"We want to back our players to play to their strengths. We do worry about Gisborne, but we want to win enough ball, so that they have to worry about us.
"Our group is very excited about the challenge in front of us."
The Storm look set to go into the second semi-final unchanged, while Gisborne regains Blake, Kemp and defender Mack Lord from injuries that kept them out of the final home and away game.
"Blake is 110 per cent and ready to go,'' Waters said in relation to the groin injury that kept the Gisborne ruckman sidelined.
"We could could have played him in the last game against Eaglehawk, but with the ground so heavy we didn't want to risk him."
Wilson said one of the most pleasing aspects of the qualifying final win over Golden Square was the way the Storm's younger players handled the finals pressure.
"Half of our senior side last week hadn't played in a BFNL senior final before,'' he said.
The Storm defeated Golden Square by 38 points, but still found room for improvement.
"Square did kick poorly in the third quarter, so we can't afford to let teams back in like that,'' Wilson said.
"We were happy with how we went, but we can't afford to be giving up that many shots at goal against good teams."
