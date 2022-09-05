Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health's Move for Mental Health virtual fundraising challenge is almost here again

September 5 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Radiology staff Phillip Georgiou, Udamini Shashinka, Angus Tsam and Izabella McIntyre. Picture by Kate Monotti.

Registrations are open for Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation's virtual fitness and fundraising challenge Move for Mental Health 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.