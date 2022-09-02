Australia should do more to fully engage those with overseas degrees or experience, and make the most of international talent according to comments made at the ongoing Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra.
Teal independent Zali Steggall said there are too many engineers who are working as Uber drivers because of how Australia treats overseas qualifications, pointing to the opportunities that existed to address skill shortages.
"Are we doing everything we can locally before we look to the rest of the world?" she said.
"And how we treat people when they come here is incredibly important, recognising their skills and qualifications.
"We have too many engineers that are Uber drivers at the moment, and yet we have skill shortages."
La Trobe Professor of Practice Engineering, Chris Stolz agreed having more overseas-qualified engineers working in the country would greatly ease the pressure on the industry.
"The latest figures from Engineers Australia show that the demand each year for engineering graduates in Australia is about 16,000 - but universities are only producing about 9,000 each year," Professor Stoltz said.
"Yet 47 per cent of migrants actively seeking a job as an engineer are currently underemployed, often working in less skilled industries to get by."
Professor Stoltz has developed a program to help overseas-trained engineers to find work in Australia, upskilling them on key areas like Australian workplace culture and recruitment practices, quality assurance and compliance and presentation and networking skills.
The six-week program pilot assists overseas-trained engineers to find work, while at the same time filling a critical skills gap in regional Victoria.
An advisory group was announced as part of the Summit on Friday to help inform Education Minister Jason Clare's decisions about issues in the high education sector including visa arrangements for international students.
The working group will include the Council of International Education, the Departments of Home Affairs and Education, Universities Australia and the National Tertiary Education Union.
NTEU National President Dr Alison Barnes welcomed the opportunity to help form government policy.
"We will work to ensure any change to post-study work rights has appropriate safeguards to protect international students and are in genuine areas of skills shortages," Dr Barnes said.
"The government has made it clear this is about strengthening the pipeline of skilled labour in Australia.
"We want to ensure that international graduates are working in the areas of their expertise and are not subjected to exploitative practices, so we're eager to shape this plan."
The working group is due to report to Minister Clare by October 28.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
