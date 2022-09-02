Bendigo Advertiser
Tayla French rapt as Parisian Artiste bounces back

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 7:00am
Tayla French and Parisian Artiste following last Saturday's win in Sydney. Picture courtesy Club Menangle

STAR Bendigo trotter Parisian Artiste will press full steam ahead into next week's Group 1 Australasian Trotting Championship (2760m) at Melton following his superb recent win across the border in New South Wales.

