STAR Bendigo trotter Parisian Artiste will press full steam ahead into next week's Group 1 Australasian Trotting Championship (2760m) at Melton following his superb recent win across the border in New South Wales.
The Alex Ashwood-trained Group 1 winner put plenty of drama behind him to claim a win in the $20,400 NR up to 120 feature at Tabcorp Park Menangle on August 27.
He was superbly driven by his regular driver Tayla French.
It was a victory high in both class and guts, with Parisian Artiste putting aside any lingering effects of the recent virus which ripped through the Junortoun stable and a colic attack to post a 3.6-metre win over a quality field.
After the events of the last few weeks, French said the short stint up north proved a bit of a God send for Parisian Artiste and a few others in the stable, including Stevie Gee, who finished second in the Group 1 two-year-old event on the same night.
"We had a bad virus go through our stable between three to five weeks ago, it's only the last week and a bit that they've really stepped up and started to go good again," she said.
"He (Parisian Artiste) went enormous. I actually drove him quite cold as he was meant to race the week before and he actually nearly died.
"He got colic on the Friday, so it was a very upside-down trip, but we got onto it straight away and luckily we did.
"He came out of it better than we could have hoped."
French is hoping for another ultra-competitive effort in the $50,000 Australasian Trotting Championship from the son of Love You out of the mare Schleck, who will again be aimed at the rich Breeders Crown and Vicbred features later in the year.
Parisian Artiste finished third in last year's Vicbred three-year-old final behind Aldebaran Zeus and Keayang Ninja before turning the tables on Aldebaran Zeus to grab Group 1 glory in the $100,000 Vicbred final on New Year's Eve.
His three runs this preparation have produced a second first-up behind fellow topliner Ollivici, a fourth behind the same horse in the Group 2 Winter Trotters Cup Final at Bendigo and a win at Menangle.
Continuing the stable's momentum, French was rapt to see Talent Agent back in the winner's circle at Bendigo last Tuesday night for the first time since January.
The four-year-old gelding, driven by French, notched up career win number five at start 23 with a smooth 6.5-metre win at NR 54 to 64 level.
"What was even better was quinellaing the race with Rockntommy Rulz," she said.
"His form has probably been a bit poor, but all our horses in the stable had been going below average due to that virus, but we eventually got an answer as to why," she said.
"They've all got the right treatment and they're all back on the right track. These wins are confirmation of that.
"But it was a pretty tough and slow time there for a few weeks, not getting the results but still doing the travelling.
"Hopefully, it's over now.
"I do think taking that team of four to Sydney - Stevie Gee, Parisian Artitse, Tay Tay and Roberts Delight - that was the best thing for them, getting them away to some better weather and out of this habitat.
"Stevie Gee went really well in Sydney; a two-year-old sitting parked is not ideal, but he hit the line really well.
"I think he will come back bigger and better once he gets gelded and has a bit more time to mature."
Having temporarily dropped while away in Sydney, numbers in the stable have quickly returned to around the 20 mark.
The Ashwood-French team continued its resurgence with a double at Mildura on Friday with wins to Credulous, driven by Michelle Phillips, and Rockntommy Rulz (French).
Credulous, a $10 chance, beat out her debuting stablemate Fernwood Miracle ($2 favourite), who is owned by the Mallee Racing Group, a syndicate established by the Ouyen Harness Racing Club.
The stable has one runner at Melton on Saturday night, with Accelere engaged in the second race on the program.
