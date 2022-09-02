A northern Victorian disability service has sited a "lack of understanding" as the reason for its $3 million dollar back-pay to workers last year.
Echuca-Moama's not-for-profit organisation Community Living and Respite Services Inc (CLRS) self-reported its non-compliance to the Fair Work Ombudsman in 2021 after it found staff had been underpaid their minimum wages between 2015 and 2021.
Advertisement
CLRS chief executive Leah Taaffe says the organisation has gone a long way in rectifying this issue in the last 12 months.
"I was made aware as we were working through terminating the CLRS enterprise bargaining agreement and working through the transition to the social, community, home care and disability services industry award so I knew immediately we had an issue," she said.
"It is something which should not have occurred, has been rectified and (we) are determined (it) will never happen again."
Ms Taaffe was appointed to her role at the end of January, 2020.
The organisation has paid 391 current and former employees a total of $3.17 million, including back-pay, superannuation and good will payments with individual payments ranging from $15 to $34,874.
Ms Taaffe said once the issue had been identified in May of 2021, the organisation was quick to report to the Ombudsman and maintained "complete transparency" with its staff.
"All employees impacted were communicated with at the time," she said.
"Staff who were underpaid had their underpayment rectified by this time last year."
I was deeply disappointed this had occurred, but I had a firm determination we would correct it and make payments to staff as soon as possible.- CLRS chief executive Leah Taaffe
It is believed these underpayments were due to the organisation's failure to correctly implement the Equal Remuneration Order (ERO) made by the Fair Work Commission in 2012.
This order increased minimum weekly rates for some employees in the social, community, home care and disability services industry.
"The wage rate in our enterprise bargaining agreement did not take into account the ERO impact on the social, community, home care and disability services award rate," Ms Taaffe said.
"There was a lack of understanding internally about the impact of the ERO so this was not considered when annual increases were applied to staff wages."
Despite being an organisation that relies heavily on fundraising dollars, Ms Taaffe assured the community none of that money was used to pay back the debt.
"All of our fundraising dollars are put towards our Opening Doors projects," she said.
OTHER STORIES
Advertisement
"Our focus is on ensuring our clients and their families receive high quality support and in order to do that we need to make sure our wonderful staff are supported properly."
Because of this issue, CLRS has signed an enforceable undertaking (EU), a written agreement between the Fair Work Ombudsman and someone who has not followed an Australian workplace law.
An EU is an alternative to taking an employer to court, and usually includes an acknowledgement workplace laws have been broken, an agreement to fix the breach and a commitment to future compliance measures.
Something Ms Taaffe believes the organisation has successfully done.
"I am confident we have rectified the issue," she said.
Advertisement
"We completed an audit in October/November last year to make sure our new systems and processes were robust and we will be undertaking another audit in December to double check these systems and processes.
"The future looks really good - we have implemented a new organisation structure, established new systems and processes."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.