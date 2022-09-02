Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca's Community Living and Respite Services has gone long way in rectifying $3m wage backpay

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:00am
Community Living and Respite Inc chief executive Leah Taaffe. Picture supplied.

A northern Victorian disability service has sited a "lack of understanding" as the reason for its $3 million dollar back-pay to workers last year.

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

