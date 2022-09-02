The Bendigo Pioneers get the opportunity to right the wrongs of a frustrating loss to Tasmania when the two sides meet in Saturday's NAB League quarter-finals in Melbourne.
Tasmania handed the Pioneers their heaviest defeat of the home and away season when they won by 69 points in round 11.
Two months later they meet in a cut-throat final, with the Pioneers fresh from eliminating premiership fancy Oakleigh.
"Everyone is pretty excited with the opportunity that is in front of us,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said.
"It's great that we get another go at Tassie.
"They played some very good footy against us that day and they've only lost three games for the season.
"Their 18-19-year-olds are big lads and that will pose a challenge for us.
"Like we did against Oakleigh last week, we have to absorb what their strengths are and get back our game as quick as we can.
"That proved signicificant last week and we have a lot of confidence this week that we can turn that last result around."
Pressure and speed were key ingredients for the Pioneers last week in arguably their best defensive performance of the season.
"We think we have the speed that can maintain a higher level of intensity than other other teams.
"Our data shows that. Last week there was a significant difference in work rate between us and every other team that played.
"I know it's only data, and you still have to make good decisions when you have the footy, but we feel as though our team and our standards have really lifted.
"If we play that brand of footy it's going to be hard to match and keep up with."
Throughout the season the Pioneers had a revolving door at selection.
Crucially, for the second week in a row they have limited changes to their squad of 23.
Bailey Cain couldn't be considered because of a shoulder injury and was replaced by Oskar Smartt.
"Everything seems pretty settled, which is a real rarity for this competition,'' O'Bree said.
"We have one change, which is forced unfortunately, but Oskar has played some good footy this year and should fit in pretty seamlessly.
"He's a similar player to Bailey. He's a physical player, he has really good speed and he's a nice kick."
The Pioneers' squad to face Tasmania on Saturday at IKON Park from 11.30am:
B: P. Kuma, N. Dignan, H. Kelly
Hb: H. Gallagher, J. Nihill, O. Smartt
C: S. McKay, B. Stevens, J. Gillbee
HF: M. Dow, M. Gordon, M. Kiraly
F: C. Barnett, T. Poyser, B. Cameron
R: J. Brereton, N. Long, H. Reid
Inter: A. Day-Wicks, J. Ough, C. Hillier, D. Uerata, O. Poole
Emerg: T. Travaliga, S. O'Shannassy, S. Morris
