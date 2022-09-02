How good would it be to get your daily dose of exercise while doing your part for a good cause? Now you can.
Registrations are open for Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation's virtual fitness and fundraising challenge Move for Mental Health 2022.
Participants can choose to walk, run, wheelchair, cycle or even CrossFit their way through the month of October as they share their progress to encourage donations of support.
This year's funds raised will go towards a multi-purpose patient transport bus.
Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation director Rachel Mason said the initiative has allowed the organisation to deliver new exercise programs, establish an on-site gym and provide sensory modulation tools to support mental health patients.
"With the support of the community and sponsors like Bendigo Radiology, the Move for Mental Health virtual challenge has improved the wellbeing and recovery outcomes of mental health patients across the Loddon Mallee region," she said.
"I encourage everyone to get involved and register for this great challenge as all funds raised stay local and help members of our community."
Bendigo Radiology Liaison and Quality manager Megan Egan said the organisation was proud to support such a worthy cause.
"Move for Mental Health not only sees participants benefit from regular fitness activity but we're also helping patients access specialised exercise programs," Megan said.
People can register as an individual, a family or as part of a team. For more information and to join in the fun visit bendigohealthfoundation.org.au/m4mh
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
