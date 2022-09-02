The Dai Gum San precinct has transformed for White Night.
Bendigo Chinese precinct will host modern and traditional Asian performances with DJs Andy Trieu and Derrek Ho providing an Asian pop-inspired dance floor while musician Wang Zheng Ting will perform alongside a light show in the precinct's Yi Yuan Garden's.
Golden Dragon Museum chief executive Hugo Leschen is eager to see the precinct used more often for community events.
"Dai Gum San is an important precinct in Bendigo," he said. "In the past is has possibly not been used as frequently or as often as it should be.
"It is a terrific performance space that is equipped for sound and light.
"We are keen to use it as often as possible, not only for our own event or Bendigo Chinese Association events. We would happily work with council to use it as often as possible."
Mr Leschen said the White Night events planned for the precinct mirrored the two Chinese exhibitions currently on display at the Bendig Art Gallery.
"It's a musical version of the two exhibitions at the gallery - Treasures of Dai Gum San complements the contemporary Chinese art exhibition," he said.
"The precinct forecourt will have two internationally renowned DJs Andy Trieu and Derrek Ho on to spin some disc on the A Pop dance floor and the joint will be jumping.
"In the gardens itself there is a really fantastic light show which brings garden to light in whole new way with Wang Zheng Ting performing in the garden.
"So people will go from big and boisterous to something very beautiful."
The team at the Golden Dragon Museum also assisted White Night organisers in ensuring the setup is culturally accurate.
"The team from White Night have worked with us quite closely as to what is appropriate, what our ideas are and making sure they are not interfering with day-to-day operations," Mr Leschen said.
"We helped with translation and cultural advice.
"It really is their program but we were happy to work with them as much as we have
"We are looking forward to the night. It's going to be a terrific night and it is fantastic to see Bendigo come alive again with a major arts event."
White Night is on Saturday, September 3. The Yi Yuan Gardens and Golden Dragon DJ Stage will operate from 7pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
