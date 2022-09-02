ONE team is pursuing its third premiership title in five years and the other wants its first since 1968.
But the HDFNL A-grade netball grand final almost everyone expected from early in the season is finally upon us.
Following a year of dominance over all but each other, White Hills and Elmore will vie for premiership honours at Huntly on Saturday.
It's a scenario few would have bet against happening after the Demons and Bloods went about stockpiling 15 and 14 wins respectively out of 16 games during the home and away season.
While the Demons are old hands having played in the last four grand finals (for two wins), for Elmore, there is the chance to break a 54-year premiership drought.
The Bloods have not won an A-grade flag since 1968; they have not played in a grand final since 2001.
That has led to plenty of excitement at Elmore, according to joint playing coach Gabe Richards, especially with the A-graders being joined on the grand final stage by their A-reserve, B-grade and 13-and-under teams.
"To say Elmore Football Netball Club is up and about is an understatement I guess," she said.
"We have certainly had people come up to us and tell us how much it means.
"The club hasn't won an A-grade flag since 1968, so the whole town is abuzz.
"There was a heap of people at training on Thursday, so to have four teams in grand finals is really pleasing for the town, the club and the whole community."
While the Bloods will be looking to cap two years of actual dominance, after being at short odds to take last year's flag following an emphatic 12 straight wins before the season was called off without finals, they have had their challenges late this time around.
Injuries to joint playing coach Allira Holmes and Andrea Wilson have caused plenty of reshuffling in the line-up as the finals have progressed, but not so much as to prevent two big wins over Mount Pleasant and Colbinabbin and a narrow five-goal loss to their grand final opponent in the second semi-final.
Hopeful Wilson and Holmes can be part of the on-court action, Richards is confident the Bloods can bridge the gap from a fortnight ago against the Demons and take their place at the pinnacle of HDFNL netball for the first time since 1968.
"There's going to be an incredible amount of pressure; they are just solid all over the court and are relentless in every position," she said.
"They'll certainly bring that again Saturday.
"It was pleasing to have another solid hit-out (last week), so to get another crack at it is going to be really exciting."
Expected to be a major influence in either centre or defence for the Bloods, Tahnee Cannan said it was hard not to get caught up in the excitement of a ground-breaking grand final appearance.
Plenty of her thoughts are with team-mates Kelsey Niven, Abbey Hromenko and Cayde Hayes, who have come up through the Bloods' junior ranks, and will be playing in an A-grade grand final for the first time.
"All the young girls who have been born and bred at Elmore are excited and that excitement runs off on everyone," she said.
"Talking to a few people (at Elmore), Loz McKee, who has played in B-grade this year and has played 306 games, she's only played in one grand final.
"So we take success for granted sometimes, especially the success I have had in basketball and netball across my lifetime.
"But for most people, it doesn't come around that much. So we want to take that opportunity to give back to the club because the club does a lot for us."
An experienced finals campaigner, White Hills playing coach Lauren Bowles said the anticipation and excitement never waned.
"You still get those nerves and excitement, especially after not playing much over the last couple of years, or not having finals," she said.
"But it's not just the players, but the club and spectators and community.
"I'm really expecting a big crowd; it's exciting to have finals back."
Convinced her team is playing its strongest netball at the right time of the season, the Demons' dual premiership coach sees full-court defence as her side's ace in the pack.
"We have been playing really beautiful netball this year and I've probably harped on a bit this year, our defensive pressure is really a key to our game," she said.
"And that's from goal shooter right through to goal keeper.
"We certainly need to bring our defensive game, maintain our intensity, lots of communication and obviously convert down in that goal end.
"If we play like we have been playing, we are going to put ourselves in a good position to win the game."
As Elmore prepares for its first A-grade grand final since 2001, Bowles paid full credit to the Bloods and their achievements, not only this season, but over the past few years.
"They have had an absolutely standout couple of seasons," she said.
"They were the team to beat last season and they are an extremely talented side.
"We know that they potentially have a couple of players to come into their side, who have been out the last couple of weeks with injury, and we certainly do hope those players get up to play (on Saturday).
"That will add a new dynamic having them come back into the team.
"But we're confident we can do it, but I'm sure they're just as confident they can too."
The Demons have become synonymous with grand final day success, winning the last two grand finals played in 2018 and '19 and orchestrating a clean sweep of the senior grade premiership deciders in both years.
A-grade will be their sole representative on grand final day this year.
It will be a special day for three Demons - Rhiana Broadbent, Brit Fitzpatrick and captain Molly Johnston - who will be playing in their first A-grade grand final.
Johnston, who has played the last two seasons at Scott Street since coming across from South Bendigo, said it was a great effort to get through to the grand final given the influx of new players this season, headed by Broadbent, Fitzpatrick, Zoe Kennedy and Tegan Elliston, and technically their coach, who was a non-playing coach in 2021.
"To be honest, it's just been great to get back out on the court this year and have a full season," she said, echoing the sentiments of most netballers in 2022.
"As a team, it's been a really fun year - there's not much more you can ask for than just playing netball.
"At the start of the season, you like to think you'll make it to finals.
"We were pretty lucky, we came together only one or two weeks before the season and it took us about five rounds to have our full team together. So, in the beginning, it was a bit of an unknown.
"But Loz (Bowles) always has us prepared and when we got on court we could see that we had a connection."
The 27-year-old goal keeper will have arguably the toughest assignment on grand final day on powerhouse Bloods goal shooter Richards.
While others might be daunted, Johnston is embracing the match-up, knowing she has plenty of support in defence from former South team-mate Elliston and Broadbent and a Demons line-up high on defensive pressure across the court
"We've had some good battles, but I love a challenge," she said.
"It's always nice going into a game matching up on one of the dominant players and trying to stick with them for four quarters."
"Elmore has really been the benchmark the last couple of years.
"They were undefeated at one point for 23 games and they are really strong across the court.
"They've come together really nicely as a team; they're very athletic and have matched us very well throughout the year.
"It's going to be tough."
