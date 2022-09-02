Bulldogs and Mean Machine vie to be Marong's LVFNL grand final opponent

PYRAMID Hill and Bridgewater will be vieing for a berth in next week's Loddon Valley league premiership battle when they clash in Saturday's preliminary final.
The Bulldogs and Mean Machine will meet at Newbridge with the winner earning a shot at Marong in next week's grand final to be played at Maiden Gully.
Pyramid Hill go in as favourites given the Bulldogs' body of work over the season of 16 wins from 18 games, but the underdog Mean Machine do have momentum on their side.
The Mean Machine have comfortably triumphed in two cut-throat finals already, beating Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 55 points in the elimination final and Mitiamo by 49 points in last Sunday's first semi-final.
For Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson, the word that best encapsulates the mindset of his team heading into Saturday's contest is "excitement".
"As a club we're looking at Saturday as a really exciting opportunity to be playing off in a preliminary final," Ladson said on Friday.
"We've worked really hard to get to this point.
"We acknowledge Pyramid Hill has had a very significant season in terms of playing consistent winning footy and they have been up towards the top of the ladder for a long period of time.
"But for us, our approach is around an exciting opportunity and now it's a matter of seeing how we hold up."
The Mean Machine do have a significant out from last week's winning team, with midfielder Callum Prest sidelined with a knee injury.
Prest has been a super consistent player for the Mean Machine this year as a key cog alongside fellow on-ballers Harry Donegan, Emile Pavlich and Alex Pollock - one of the few remaining players left at Bridgewater from the club's historic seven flags in a row dynasty between 2010 and 2016.
"Unfortunately we won't have Cal this week. He has had an outstanding season, but it gives someone else an opportunity to play on-ball for us, which we're excited about," Ladson said.
As he proved last week, clearly one of the X-factors on Saturday for Bridgewater will be the big-game experience of Andrew Collins.
Collins' class was on full show as he booted eight goals against the Superoos, while fellow forward Josh Martyn slotted five.
Between them Martyn (61) and Collins (50) have combined for 111 goals for the Mean Machine this year.
After keeping Marong spearhead Brandyn Grenfell to two goals last week, the job of minding Collins is likely to go to Pyramid Hill defender Dylan Morison.
The Bulldogs squandered the chance to take the direct route through to the grand final last Saturday when beaten by Marong by 58 points in the second semi-final.
While the margin blew out to almost 10 goals, the Bulldogs had still been in the contest at three quarter-time when they trailed by 16 points before the Panthers kicked away late.
"Even though the scoreline probably doesn't suggest it, we played three good quarters of footy last week and then fell away, so there's no panic stations," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We know that if we execute what we've been doing all year we can beat anyone in the competition."
The Bulldogs have lost both defender Zac Dingwall and goalkicking midfielder Seb Relouw to hamstring injuries, with their inclusions forward Mitch Cheesman and swingman Ashton Dye.
The Bulldogs head into the preliminary final with the LVFNL's new Harding medallist in on-baller Billy Micevski, who polled 23 votes on Monday night to win.
"Billy has been a great player for us for a long time... it's not often you have a player travelling up from Melbourne continue to come for the seven years he has been," Fitzpatrick said.
"He's a hard-nut who often comes off the ground having had some part of his head taped up.
"He's good in-and-under winning the footy for us and around goals and also a really good ball user."
Bridgewater has all three of its football teams playing for a spot in grand finals on Saturday.
The reserves will also be Bridgewater v Pyramid Hill, while in the under-18s the Mean Machine and Inglewood will do battle.
Meanwhile, it's also preliminary final day in the North Central league with Donald to take on Sea Lake Nandaly at Charlton.
The winner will meet Birchip-Watchem in next Saturday's grand final at Wycheproof.
The Royals and Tigers are 1-1 in their two meetings this season, with Sea Lake Nandaly winning by 42 points in round seven and Donald prevailing by 21 points in round 14.
And in the Maryborough-Castlemaine District league it's semi-final weekend at Maryborough's Princes Park.
On Saturday Trentham plays Navarre, while Natte Bealiba and Lexton clash on Sunday.
Carisbrook and Harcourt are both already through to preliminary finals.
