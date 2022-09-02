Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Bulldogs and Mean Machine vie to be Marong's LVFNL grand final opponent

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:26am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill and Bridgewater will clash on Saturday in the LVFNL preliminary final at Newbridge. The winner gets a crack at Marong in the grand final next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.