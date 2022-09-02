Braves women hunt NBL1 championship in Saturday's grand final against Ringwood Hawks

The last time Madi Sexton played in a grand final for the Braves was back in 2018 against Launceston when they won the SEABL championship.
Four years later the 23-year-old is set for another championship match, this Saturday against Ringwood Hawks to decide the 2022 NBL1 South women's season.
Advertisement
"It's been nice to step right back into the team, get all the way to the end of the season and make finals," Sexton said.
"Let's hope that we can win again just like 2018."
Flashback: Braves seal 2018 SEABL women's championship
During the regular season in round seven, the Braves women lost to the Hawks in a one-point thriller, final result 77-78.
The match was one of only two that the Braves lost in the regular season, and now they have the chance to get one back over the Hawks in the championship decider.
Sexton said the round seven loss was still fresh in the minds of the Braves.
"We've got that extra bit of push and fierceness ahead of this game as we lost to them earlier in the year," she said.
"We want to get them back.
"We've been working on refining elements that we feel we didn't execute well earlier in the season."
After finishing the regular season as the minor premiers, the Braves pathway to the championship match was sorted last week with a three-point win over Waverley Falcons.
Hawks booked their spot in the game in similar fashion with a two-point win over Launceston.
The Mark Alabakov-coached Braves squad is bolstered with veteran experience in the way of Tess Madgen and Kelly Wilson, in addition to a deep roster which includes several WNBL stars Cassidy McLean, Abbey Wehrung and Megan McKay.
Alabakov has built a highly adaptive team that all season-long even during games when they were without stars such as Wilson and Madgen, were able to call on players from the bench to step up and perform when needed.
However, they will be challenged by the equally as powerful Tim Mottin-coached Hawks side that includes Marena Whittle, Marta Hermida and Digna Strautmane.
Sexton said playing alongside players such as Madgen and Wilson had been influential in the team's overall growth throughout the 2022 season.
Advertisement
"Tess and Kelly are excellent leaders and every single player on the team has learnt so much from them," she said.
"They always have the best intentions in mind to help every player improve and be the best they can be on the court."
Regardless of the outcome on Saturday night, Sexton said to be part of this year's Braves squad has come as a big confidence booster.
"It's really been amazing," she said.
"This really proves how strong the pathways at Bendigo Basketball are for all their young players.
"You can start out as a junior and slowly make your way up to the senior women's team."
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Braves men fell short of locking in a grand final spot after going down to Kilsyth Cobras last week, final result 88-93.
In this Saturday's men's grand final the Hobart Chargers will take on the Mount Gambier Pioneers.
Braves v Hawks, tip off at 5.30pm, Saturday at the State Basketball Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
.
Advertisement
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.