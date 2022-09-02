Bendigo Advertiser
Demons, Eagles chase LVFNL grand final berth

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 2 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:50am
Calivil United's Tia Steen will enter a preliminary final showdown against Maiden Gully YCW in good form after a strong showing in last week's fighting four-goal win over Marong at Calivil. File picture

CARRYING plenty of momentum from two straight finals wins, Calivil United has its sights set on a grand final berth.

