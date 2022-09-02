Demons, Eagles chase LVFNL grand final berth

CARRYING plenty of momentum from two straight finals wins, Calivil United has its sights set on a grand final berth.
The relentless Demons have shown plenty of poise and spirit in back-to-back wins over Bridgewater and Marong and will look to take it up a notch against Maiden Gully YCW in Saturday's preliminary final at Newbridge.
Those wins have been built on 'full-team efforts', with joint coach Karen Pascoe hoping to continue the trend against the Eagles.
"We have such good depth in our side with those nine or 10 players, so on any given day, any of them can step up and be our best player on court," she said.
"That is what we want to see; you can't be reliant on one or two each week, it's a full-team effort.
"It's been fantastic to watch."
As if to illustrate the evenness in performance, a tough four-goal first semi-final win was led by Amy Ryan at wing defence and centre, Tia Steen and Jasmine Condliffe, with a brilliant effort off the bench from Bridget Baker.
The only downside for the Demons was an injury to goal shooter Mia Peters-McCrann, who - fortunately - has been passed fit to play.
Pascoe is rapt to have earned a crack at league leaders Maiden Gully YCW with a grand final spot up for grabs.
But first, the Demons will need to find a way to turn around a pair of defeats by 12 and 13 goals against the Eagles from earlier in the season.
"We've yet to have our full side against them this season, but knowing our girls, they'll never say die," she said.
"They just keep grinding away. I'm so proud of them."
On the rebound from a second semi-final loss to Mitiamo, Maiden Gully YCW got a timely morale boost at the start of the week with a one-two finish in the league's best and fairest award by goal shooting partners Tia Webb and Meg Patterson.
Eagles playing coach Christie Griffiths is hoping her side can capitalise on that momentum after identifying the need for a strong start in their bid to keep the Demons at bay.
"We need to be ready to go from the start and play our game - the nerves should be out now and hopefully we have a healthy seven girls hit the court," she said.
"We had the week off, then Serp (Bears Lagoon-Serpentine) and then another week off, so it wasn't the hard lead-up we perhaps needed for a finals game last week.
"Mitiamo did play well, you can't take it away from them, but we need to get our act happening.
"We had a good second half (last week); we only lost it by four and that's what we have to take into this week.
"We know what we can do, we just need to get the team connecting."
Last week's loss to Mitiamo was the Eagles' first since round one of the season.
