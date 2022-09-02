South Bendigo played ugly footy, the stats sheet was ugly and the scoreboard was even uglier, but the 93-point loss to Golden Square in round 10 proved to be the turning point of the Bloods' BFNL season.
That day, South Bendigo playing coach Nathan Horbury spoke to his players on the ground after the heavy defeat and he didn't mince his words.
Horbury questioned his side's professionalism and urged his side to take a leaf out of Golden Square's book.
"Golden Square are a quality side and they have some very good footballers, but if we wanted to get to the level we wanted to then we had to learn from what they did,'' Horbury said.
"We had to be more professional in the way we want about it and we had to want to win more. We wanted to win games of footy, but we needed to show that hunger to win every contest and crack in.
"I felt since then we've turned the corner with our standards in the way we've gone about it and it's reflected in games.
"We know what we need to do, we've learned a lot since that last game against Golden Square and if we can win the contested footy on Sunday and play our brand, then we're going to give ourselves the best chance to win the game.
"We know it's a big ask, but we're confident we can get it done."
Since round 10 the Bloods have a 7-2 record, including a stirring eight-goal over Sandhurst in last week's elimination final.
The Bloods, who go into Sunday's first semi-final against Golden Square as heavy underdogs, have up to six changes to the side that took on the Bulldogs in round 10.
Star midfielders Liam Byrne and Cooper Leon and key defender Cameron Taggert were three of their senior core who didn't play in round 10.
Byrne and Leon's work around the footy will be crucial to the outcome of the game.
When the Dogs win contested footy they're mighty hard to stop, but Strathfieldsaye showed in the opening quarter of last week's qualifying final that Square is vulnerable when its midfield group is kept under wraps.
"(Ruckman) Matt Compston gives them first use in the middle, but it's no different to what we came up against last week with (Sandhurst's Hamish) Hosking,'' Horbury said.
"Contested footy is a huge factor for us and I think our spread from the contest is pretty good.
"We know they're good in that contested footy area, so if we're to turn the tables on them we've got to be competitive in that area."
In the round 10 game, the Dogs had 140 more possessions than South and took 27 marks inside 50 to just three.
Square's potent forward line, led by Joel Brett and Jayden Burke, has the potential to tear even the best defences apart if they're given that many looks at the footy.
Taggert's return gives the Bloods another option to play on Burke, while South skipper Zac Hare will get first crack at Brett.
"Our backline has played some really solid footy in the second half of the season, but to give them the best chance we have to put Square under pressure further up the ground,'' Horbury said.
"The last time we played them their forward 50 entries were too easy which made it very hard for our defenders.
"We need our pressure to be right up for four quarters."
FIRST SEMI-FINAL
2.20pm Sunday at QEO.
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: J. Coe, J. Merrin, W. Lee
HB: L. Barrett, L. Duguid, Z. Shelton
C: R. Hartley, H. Morcom, J. Thrum
HF: T. Strauch, J. Burke, J. Fitzpatrick
F: J. Brett, B. Vaz, J. Hickman
R: M. Compston, R. Monti, J. Geary
Int: J. Stewart, Z. Murley, L. Jacques, T. Reeves
Emg: A. Jenkyn, W. Thrum, B. James
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: Z. Hare, C. Taggert, D. Johnstone
HB: A. van Heumen, B. Torpey, I. Miller
C: N. Horbury, C. Leon, O. Simpson
HF: W. Keck, M. Herlihy, A. Smith
F: K. Antonowicz, B. Harvey, S. Langley
R: W. Allen, S. Maher, L. Byrne
Int: N. Leed, J. Sheean, W. McCaig, B. Poyser, M. Long
