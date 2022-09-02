High-achieving students and staff at a local tertiary education provider are again in the spotlight as part of the Victorian Training Awards.
Bendigo TAFE has been named a finalist for the 2022 large training provider of the year, as well as inclusive training provider of the year.
Meanwhile two standout students, Desirae Kilduff and Franchesca Morrell were nominated for individual prizes.
Having completed a dual qualification in human resources, and leadership and management at Bendigo TAFE, Ms Kilduff has been nominated for the Koorie Student of the Year award.
Ms Kilduff said she hoped her nomination would inspire other First Nations students to consider a vocational education.
"I feel elated and very proud that my efforts have been recognised," Ms Kilduff said.
"I think it's important to acknowledge the efforts of all Victorian First Nations students that completed vocational studies over the last year; it has not been an easy feat. It's also important for me to congratulate the finalists in this category, I am excited to hear of their achievements.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to share my journey in vocational education and training and promote the opportunities First Nations students can attain through training."
Ms Kilduff said one of the highlights of studying at Bendigo TAFE was the all-round support and flexible learning environment.
"What I love about TAFE is the community of like-minded people that I was able to form relationships with to share learning, discuss ideas and solutions and create networks," she said.
"Additionally, the valuable student services and dedicated teachers provided me with the support to complete my qualifications in a flexible and approachable environment."
Trainee of the Year finalist Mrs Morrell said it was an honour to be shortlisted.
"All the hard work I put in has finally paid off," she said.
"It is truly an honour to be recognised and I would like to thank my family, friends, and colleagues for their support.
Completing a certificate III in dental assisting graduate, Mrs Morrell has been nominated for the Trainee of the Year award.
She currently works as a senior dental nurse at Bendigo Health and said her studies at Bendigo TAFE enabled her to seamlessly gain skills for her career.
"I loved how the assessors in TAFE are supportive and easily accessible whenever I needed a hand," she said.
"I found the learning modules to be hands-on, seamless, straightforward, and easy to complete.
"The fact that the program includes working at the same time was a huge advantage in terms of time management and applying what we learn in a real-world scenario."
Bendigo TAFE's chief executive Sally Curtain wished both student finalists the best for the awards.
"Bendigo TAFE is immensely proud to have supported Desirae and Franchesca on their vocational education and training endeavours, and we congratulate them on being named finalists at the Victorian Training Awards," Ms Curtain said.
"Both students have shown that hard work, along with strong support and a flexible learning environment can lead to great success - they are an absolute inspiration for us all and we wish them all the best for the upcoming awards."
Ms Curtain also said being shortlisted for the Victorian Training Awards highlights the TAFE's commitment and dedication to students, industry and community over the past twelve months.
"We are honoured to be shortlisted for Victorian large training provider and inclusive training provider of the year for our innovation and our approach to quality vocational education and inclusivity within the TAFE network," Ms Curtain said.
"The nominations are an acknowledgement of the calibre of all the finalists, and recognition of a strong VET sector in Victoria.
"Students are the central focus of everything we do at Bendigo TAFE.
"Our educators and staff are committed to supporting every student that comes through our door, regardless of age, ability, cultural background, gender or sexuality, so that they have the opportunity to succeed in their chosen fields."
Ms Curtain said these awards also reflected the TAFE's role as a "strong, innovative and responsive partner" to industry and community that makes a real difference in the region.
Hosted by the Victorian Skills Authority, the annual Victorian Training Awards brings together everyone from apprentices, trainees and students, to teachers, training providers, employers and industry representatives.
Winners will be announced on Saturday 10 September at the gala dinner ceremony.
Bendigo TAFE's nominations this year follow an outstanding year in 2021 at the event when individual support teacher Julie Kramer was named the Victorian teacher of the year and plumbing apprentice Andrew Jan was named Victorian apprentice of the year.
Bendigo TAFE was also named finalist for the inclusive training provider of the year, which it has continued for a second year in a row.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
