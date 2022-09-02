NEW rides are electrifying Fosterville's gold mine in a bid to slash carbon emissions.
Company Agnico Eagle is trialing battery powered loaders underground.
The futuristic furrowers could transform the way miners tunnel through the ground, and not just because they can be powered by green energy.
They will likely keep underground air cleaner because they belch out no carbon emissions.
The loaders do not run as hot as the vehicles they might replace, which would help miners manage temperatures in their tunnels.
They also make less noise and do not vibrate as much. That could improve workers' conditions better, Agnico Eagle's bosses said.
Fosterville's mine is the second in Australia to trial the Sandvik LH518B underground battery electric loader.
Agnico Eagle wants to gradually electrify every loader it uses.
Miners are also trialing a nine-seat people mover called the Rokion R400.
Manufacturers are heaping attention on electric vehicles in bids to cash in on a rapidly changing market.
Company Safescape has developed its "Bortana" utility vehicles in Bendigo in recent years.
The large ute is designed for miners and has been tested at Fosterville.
And it is not just mining specialists hoping to electrify hard working vehicles.
The army recently revealed a prototype Bushmaster that runs on batteries.
It is a long way from having a production-ready truck.
But Bendigo would likely be involved in any rollout as it houses the factory that makes the heavily armoured troop carriers.
The government was keen to see what might happen next, assistant minister for defence Matt Thistlethwaite recently said
"We have seen great success with Australian designed and built vehicles keeping personnel safe under fire and the new [electric-powered Bushmasters] represents the next innovative stage in that tradition," he said.
At Fosterville, miners may hope electric technology can help them delve deeper in search of riches.
They dug up 212,772 ounces of gold in the first six months of 2022.
It was above their targets but also came at a time when they were trying to work out the source of a mysterious noise irritating neighbours.
Agnico Eagle last month told shareholders it was working on a solution but that it could help slow the amount of gold coming up this quarter.
Miners had adjusting their operations so their ventilators were not as noisy, which they hoped would go some way to fixing the problem.
The company expects production to spike to a year-best by the last quarter when miners reaches rock thought to contain higher amounts of gold.
