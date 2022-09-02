The new-look Bendigo Spirit will open their 2022-23 Women's National Basketball League season on the road in Canberra.
The season fixture was released on Friday, with the Spirit to play the UC Capitals in Canberra on Friday, November 4.
Spirit fans don't have to wait long to see their team, with Bendigo to back-up two days later against Perth at Red Energy Arena on Sunday, November 6 from 2pm.
One of the highlights of the Spirit's fixture is the Christmas home game on Friday, December 23 against the Southside Flyers.
The game will mark the return to Bendigo of Australia's greatest female basketballer Lauren Jackson, who is playing with the Flyers this season.
The Spirit are building a competitive squad, with Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson, Abbey Wehrung, Kelsey Griffin and Alicia Froling on the roster at this stage.
The WNBL home and away season is made up of 16 rounds and runs from the first week of November through to the first week of March. The play-offs start on March 8 and conclude on March 25.
Bendigo Spirit's WNBL fixture:
Round 1 - November 4 v UC Capitals (away) 6.30pm; November 6 v Perth (home) 2pm.
Round 2 - November 12 v Sydney (h) 7pm.
Round 3 - November 19 v Southside (TBA) 5.30pm.
Round 4 - December 2 v Townsville (a) 7pm; December 4 v Sydney (a) 4.30pm.
Round 5 - December 10 v Adelaide (Mildura) 7.30pm.
Round 6 - December 14 v Sydney (h) 5.30pm
Round 7 - December 23 v Southside (h) 5pm
Round 8 - December 28 v Adelaide (a) 7pm
Round 9 - January 6 v Southside (a) 6.30pm; January 8 v Melbourne (h) 2pm.
Round 10 - January 11 v UC Capitals (a) 5.30pm; January 14 v Adelaide (a) 7pm.
Round 11 - January 19 v UC Capitals (h) 7pm; January 22 v Melbourne (a) 3pm.
Round 12 - January 25 v Perth (h) 5.30pm.
Round 13 - February 5 v Melbourne (a) 3pm.
Round 14 - February 18 v Townsville (a) 7.30pm.
Round 15 - February 25 v Perth (a) 6.30pm.
Round 16 - March 1 v Townsville (h) 6.30pm.
