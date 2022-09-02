Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Echuca's Community Living and Respite Services forced to back pay $3m to disability staff

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock.

A northern Victorian disability service has been forced to back pay millions of dollars to hundreds of underpaid staff.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.