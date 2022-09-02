A northern Victorian disability service has been forced to back pay millions of dollars to hundreds of underpaid staff.
Echuca-Moama's not-for-profit organisation Community Living and Respite Services Inc (CLRS) self-reported its non-compliance in 2021 after it found staff had been underpaid their minimum wages between 2015 and 2021.
Because of this, CLRS has signed an enforceable undertaking with the Ombudsman, a written agreement between the Fair Work Ombudsman and someone who has not followed an Australian workplace law.
It is believed these underpayments were due to the organisation's failure to correctly implement the Equal Remuneration Order made by the Fair Work Commission in 2012.
This order increased minimum weekly rates for some employees in the social, community, home care and disability services industry.
The underpaid CLRS employees were primarily disability and aged care workers and included full-time, part-time and casual workers who provided services to CLRS clients in residential homes and care facilities.
The organisation has paid 391 current and former employees a total of $3.17 million, including back-pay, superannuation and good will payments with individual payments ranging from $15 to $34,874.
Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker said an enforceable undertaking was appropriate as CLRS had cooperated and demonstrated a strong commitment to rectifying underpayments.
An enforceable undertaking is an alternative to taking an employer to court, and usually includes an acknowledgement workplace laws have been broken, an agreement to fix the breach and a commitment to future compliance measures.
"CLRS made significant improvements to its compliance processes since becoming aware of the underpayments, and under the enforceable undertaking has committed to further measures to ensure workers are paid correctly," Ms Parker said.
These measures include engaging, at the company's own cost, an independent auditor to assess its compliance with workplace laws later this year.
"This matter demonstrates the importance of employers placing a high priority on having processes that will ensure they are always fully across workplace laws affecting their industry," Ms Parker said.
"In this matter, CLRS's failure to ensure it complied with a significant change in its sector has led to underpayment of basic employee entitlements and a big back-payment bill."
"Any employer who needs help meeting their lawful obligations to their employees should contact the Fair Work Ombudsman for free advice and assistance."
Under the enforceable undertaking, CLRS is also required to write to staff to notify them of the underpayments and operate an enquiry line for employees.
CLRS has been contacted for comment.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
