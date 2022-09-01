Bendigo Advertiser

Roos confident of overcoming star' Ash Ryan's absence in BFNL semi-final

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 11:10pm
Midcourter Ash Ryan is continuing to battle a foot injury as the Roos launch their finals campaign. Picture: Noni Hyett

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling is confident the Roos can overcome the loss of star midcourter Ash Ryan in Saturday's BFNL second semi-final against Sandhurst.

