KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling is confident the Roos can overcome the loss of star midcourter Ash Ryan in Saturday's BFNL second semi-final against Sandhurst.
Ryan, the last player to win the league's Betty Thompson Medal in 2019, is continuing to deal with a foot injury and is in a moon boot.
While her side has the double chance, she is facing a race against time to be fit in time for weeks three and four of the finals series, should the Roos win their way through to the grand final on September 17.
Cowling said it was majorly disappointing to see Ryan on crutches and in a moon boot in recent weeks after playing such a big part in the Roos' minor premiership win.
"It's sad she won't be out there, but we hope she might get back at some stage," he said.
"Ash is doing everything she can with that possibility she can get back.
"But in saying that, we can't just rely on her making it back, we still have to do our job on the court.
"Whether we have Ash or don't have her, she is still doing her best to contribute off the court as well.
"On the plus side, we've had a really good week on the training track and we have lots of depth - not only in our A-grade, but in our A-reserve girls, as we have seen all year.
"Ash is a big loss, but we have the flexibility and depth and the trust that everyone can jump on the court and do their job this week."
Having dealt with absences from the line-up most weeks this season due to injuries and COVID and other illnesses, Kangaroo Flat will carry plenty of confidence into the clash following a week off to rest a few other niggling injuries and by way of a convincing win over Sandhurst in their last meeting on July 16.
"We just need to continue what we've done all year - I think we've had a pretty good year," he said.
"We finished on top for a reason through the girls' hard work.
"This is our first taste of finals since 2019, so there might be some nerves there, but we just need to get out there and enjoy it and play hard.
"We've had some amazing battles with Sandhurst over the last few seasons; I can't see anything different this weekend.
"I'm sure it will come down to the wire."
The Dragons, who are chasing a fourth straight premiership, warmed up for another attempt to qualify for a grand final with a slick and skilful 15-goal win over Gisborne in last weekend's qualifying final.
Three-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was rapt to have earned another crack at their old rival and in another big game with plenty at stake.
"It's going to take a consistent four quarters, as it always does against Flat," she said.
"We lost momentum a couple of times (against Gisborne last week) and let them back in; we don't want to give Flat any opportunity to do the same if we can help it.
"We know it's going to come down to the wire - they make us earn every ball. It's made for an exciting final."
The ledger between the Dragons and Roos this season stands at one win apiece.
Sandhurst won the clubs' round four meeting at the QEO by a solitary goal.
