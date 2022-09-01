Jenna Strauch's superb 2022 will conclude in an international event in her home state.
On Friday, the Bendigo swimmer was named in the Australian squad to compete in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Melbourne this December.
Advertisement
The short course meet will be held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Strauch earned her place in the squad of 22 swimmers after performing well at the recent national short course titles in Sydney.
"You only have to look at the reception our Dolphins received in Sydney last week, and the subsequent boost that passion and engagement from the fans gave them, to know how special it is to compete here in Australia," Swimming Australia chief executive officer Eugenie Buckley said.
"These opportunities are few and far between in an athlete's career and we are delighted to see this group, via their performances, take that chance with both hands. I have no doubt they will represent themselves, and our country, with pride.
"This is a world class team set to face some of international swimming's premier short course athletes right here in our own backyard, and I can't think of a better way for our swimming family, and sporting fans more broadly, to finish the year than to be poolside in Melbourne cheering our Dolphins on."
Australian Dolphins head coach Rohan Taylor said he was excited by the prospect of this Dolphins team competing in front of a passionate Australian crowd.
"This group is a great mix of experienced athletes at the international level who are race hardened following some quality campaigns this year, alongside some fresh faces who have the rare honour of making their debut here in Australia," Taylor said.
"Ours is one of the most competitive teams to make in international swimming, so I have complete confidence every time we select a squad that they will enter the meet prepared and willing to give nothing short of their best.
"These championships represent a unique opportunity to leave your mark in the memory of a home crowd and I'm certain we have a proud group of Dolphins here that are motivated by that chance."
The Australian squad includes Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O'Callaghan and Mack Horton.
The titles run from December 13-18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.