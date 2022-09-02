Travellers are reminded to allow extra time when taking train trips between regional Victoria and Melbourne next week.
From September 4 to 7, coaches will replace trains along the Bendigo line to Southern Cross Station while crews complete maintenance work on the tracks.
Advertisement
Services that will be affected are:
V/Line asks passengers to allow up to 60 minutes for their journeys.
All trains will be replaced by a mix of express and stopping all stations coach services, for more information, see a V/Line staff member.
You can find more information here.
Completed works will allow residents to have better quality drinking water from here on out.
Coliban Water has installed a new piece of equipment and flushed the water network in Boort.
This has assisted in the removal of taste and odour compounds in the drinking water.
A spokesperson said the taste and odour of the Boort water supply should improve in the coming days.
Victorians are being urged to be aware and prepare for swooping season as birds like magpies and masked lapwings begin their breeding season.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) senior wildlife projects officer Leila Brook said birds swoop to defend their eggs and young for the six to eight weeks until they leave the nest.
Advertisement
"Swooping can catch us by surprise, but it is normal behaviour for some territorial birds," Ms Brook said.
"Swooping is basically a scare tactic to warn people and animals not to come near their nesting young. Birds may swoop people or animals, so be mindful of your dogs too."
Ms Brook said not all birds swoop to protect their eggs and young during the breeding season.
OTHER NEWS:
"Don't be concerned simply because there are magpies or other common swooping birds in the area," she said.
Advertisement
"During this time of year less than 10 per cent of birds actually swoop and even fewer make contact."
To protect yourself from being swooped you should know your swooping hotspots and avoid them if possible.
If you do have to move through a swooping area, move quickly, but do not run, cover your head with a hat, helmet or umbrella, but don't wave it around and do not harass or feed birds.
Victoria's interactive swooping bird map can be found at https://www.wildlife.vic.gov.au/managing-wildlife/swooping-birds
Good morning, Bendigo. It's day two of spring and no rain is forecast.
Advertisement
Bendigo can expect a top of 13 while staying partly cloudy.
Kyneton is the only town expected to face a possible shower and a top of just 9 degrees.
Castlemaine and Maryborough will each reach 12 degrees while experiencing a partly cloudly day.
North of Bendigo, Echuca also be partly cloudy with a top of 14 expected.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.