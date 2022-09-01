Bolstered Bulldogs aim to bounce back in BFNL semi-final

GISBORNE hopes an injection of top-end talent for Sunday's first semi-final against Castlemaine will give a much truer picture of its standing as a premiership contender.
Aiming to rebound from a 15-goal loss against Sandhurst to keep their season alive, the Bulldogs will welcome back star pair Jordan Cransberg and Claudia Mawson for the clash against the confident Magpies.
Both players were unavailable last week while representing Victorian Fury at the Australian National Championships in Traralgon.
They were undoubtedly sorely missed.
Underlining their importance to the Bulldogs, Cransberg and Mawson were keys in their side's 12-goal victory over the Magpies on July 9.
Castlemaine has not beaten Gisborne in two attempts but will enter Sunday a vastly different proposition following a round 18 win over Sandhurst and a stirring 28-goal elimination final victory against South Bendigo last Sunday.
Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer was courtside to watch the Magpies demolition of South Bendigo and could not help but be impressed with what she saw.
"They were very well drilled and I thought their energy was great," she said.
"You could see Fi (Magpies playing coach Fiona Fowler) being out on court really lifts them and they look to her quite a lot.
"With their structures and plays, you can tell they have been well coached all season.
"And Jane (O'Donohue) at goal shooter was really impressive, she was extremely hard to stop underneath that post. They couldn't stop her."
With a rare full complement of players available, Rymer said the Bulldogs would go in confident of advancing to the preliminary final.
"Obviously getting Jordan and Claudia back has everyone excited; they give us a little bit more movement across the court with how we play and our structure and the changes we can make," she said.
"I'm expecting a tough grind, so I'm hoping we can stay mentally strong and get across the line."
Meanwhile, Castlemaine's rising star Caitlin Richardson felt the Magpies had gained plenty of confidence in recent weeks and would provide the Bulldogs with a much tougher contest than when they last met in round 12.
"They were tough, they were quick," she said.
"I felt we were with them at the start, but they stayed strong and steady the whole time, which made it hard for us to peg them back.
"We'll be a lot stronger this week after our last two wins, so we'll be confident."
