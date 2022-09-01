Bendigo Advertiser
Bolstered Bulldogs aim to bounce back in BFNL semi-final

By Kireran Iles
Updated September 1 2022 - 10:09pm, first published 10:00pm
Jordan Cransberg will be a key inclusion for Gisborne against Castlemaine in Sunday's first semi-final at the QEO.

GISBORNE hopes an injection of top-end talent for Sunday's first semi-final against Castlemaine will give a much truer picture of its standing as a premiership contender.

