Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Extremist Neil Erikson jailed over abuse in church

By Karen Sweeney
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Far-right extremist Neil Erikson was sentenced to 40 days in jail for abusing church worshippers. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

When far-right extremist Neil Erikson stormed into a community church service, he was confrontational and hurled degrading verbal abuse at worshippers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.