Bendigo Junior Football League 2022 best and fairest winners crowned

A SPREAD of eight clubs have had winners of Bendigo Junior Football League best and fairests.
The BJFL has crowned its 2022 best and fairest winners at functions at the Eaglehawk and South Bendigo social rooms.
Sandhurst, Maryborough (two), Maiden Gully YCW, Marong, Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye all had players win best and fairests across the various competitions in the under-14 to under-18 age groups.
The player across the nine grades who polled the most votes was Sandhurst's Hannah Cochrane, who won the under-14 girls with 24 votes.
The BJFL finals series continues this weekend.
24 - Hannah Cochrane
(Sandhurst)
20 - Mia Clark
(White Hills)
17 - Michelle Vanzuyden
(South Bendigo)
........................................
18 - Campbell Wood
(Maryborough)
17 - Noah Willits
(Sandhurst)
15 - Logan Howell
(Maryborough)
........................................
23 - Lewis Pigdon
(Maiden Gully YCW)
20 - Ben Miller
(Huntly)
18 - Harrison Keating
(Rochester)
18 - Max Connick
(Sandhurst)
........................................
23 - John Bradley
(Marong)
21 - Joel Wittingslow
(Maiden Gully YCW)
18 - Griffin O'Shea
(Sandhurst)
........................................
21 - Gemma Roberts
(Kangaroo Flat)
18 - Ella Jeffrey
(Kyneton)
18 - Lacey Nihill
(Sandhurst)
........................................
19 - Jack McMahon
(Golden Square)
18 - Billy Bassett
(Sandhurst)
12 - Jack English
(Sandhurst)
........................................
20 - Kaian Constable
(Maryborough)
12 - Madden Guthrie
(Sandhurst)
10 - Chaz Holman
(Castlemaine)
10 - Jake Gaviriladis
(Maryborough)
........................................
12 - Angus Martin
(South Bendigo)
9 - Tarrant Gloury
(Kangaroo Flat)
9 - Joey Mizzi
(White Hills)
........................................
21 - Sienna Hobbs
(Strathfieldsaye)
20 - Lexie Moss
(Eaglehawk)
16 - Lucia Painter
(White Hills)
