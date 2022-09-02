Blues or Cats - who will be the HDFNL's first premier team for three years?

IT HAS taken 1085 days, but finally - the Heathcote District Football-Netball League will have a new premier team on Saturday.
And it will be either Mount Pleasant or Lockington-Bamawm United.
Saturday's premiership battle at Huntly will be the HDFNL's first grand final since North Bendigo beat Colbinabbin in 2019, with the 2020 season totally abandoned because of COVID and last year's 2021 season cut short, again because of COVID, before a finals series could be played.
While both teams have earned their berths in the grand final showdown, it does seem somewhat fitting that the Cats are one of the combatants given they had been the popular premiership choice for 2020 had a season gone ahead and had been undefeated before last year's frustrating early ending.
This year has very much been a case of "unfinished business" for the Cats given how the past two years have played out and they have gone about their business in impressive fashion.
The Cats finished two games clear on top of the ladder with a 15-1 record before going down to the Blues by 31 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago and then coming through the preliminary final last week with a 25-point win over Colbinabbin.
"The feeling around the club is really good and the boys are all excited as they should be playing in a grand final with a lot of local talent in the side," LBU coach Brodie Collins said this week.
"A lot of the guys grew up in the area; it's a real family atmosphere and a club that the community can be proud of because there's a lot of Lockington names who are part of the side.
"The community is certainly talking about this weekend... it's great for the community on the back of COVID to have their sport back and their club to have this opportunity."
Saturday will be Lockington-Bamawm United's first grand final since 2014.
The 2014 grand final win over North Bendigo was the bookend of a LBU four-peat flag dynasty that while it's well in the past, is still strongly represented in Saturday's grand final team.
The Cats' grand final 22 on Saturday features seven players who played in at least one of the club's four flags in a row between 2011 and 2014 - co-captains Nathan Bacon (2011, 13, 14), Jarod Bacon (2011, 12, 13) and Rhys Woodland (2014), Brodie Collins (2011), Marcus Angove (2012, 13, 14), Jesse Collins (2012, 13) and Trent Bacon (2013, 14).
By Collins' estimation, 15 of Saturday's team - including himself - have come through the thirds at the Cats.
"It has been a great effort by the club to bring the juniors through and have taught us what they have over the years," Collins said.
"The boys are all just willing to do whatever they need to do for each other and I think that speaks a lot about our team.
"We've got our star players, but I really believe we are a team of 22 and when we're on and all playing our roles, we're pretty hard to beat.
"When you look back to the second semi-final a couple of weeks ago when we got beaten by Mounts, we didn't have enough players play their role and we fell down."
One of the starting points of the strength of the Cats is in the middle of the ground where ruckman Tyler Phillips is now a dual winner of the HDFNL Cheatley Medal.
Phillips backed up last season's Cheatley Medal win by polling a staggering 34 votes to take out the honour again this season.
While Phillips clearly caught the attention of the umpires over the course of the season, the evenness of the Cats is highlighted in on-baller Angove with 11 being the only other LBU player to poll double figure Cheatley Medal votes.
One of the marquee match-ups of the grand final will be Phillips going head-to-head with Mount Pleasant ruckman Chris Down - also a league medallist having won the Loddon Valley's Harding Medal with Calivil in 2018.
"No doubt about it the midfield battle is going to be big and that match-up of Tyler and Down is going to be huge," Collins said.
"I reckon Tyler has held his own against Down twice this year, whereas the game up at Gunbower (second semi) Down was well on top... Tyler knows that and he's certainly going to come out with some fire in his belly.
"Us losing that first final to Mounts really ignited a fuse in us and gave us that hunger again after what has been a long season.
"We certainly feel battle-hardened now and feel that we've got some momentum again to take into Saturday."
One area the Cats - whose goalkicking has been led by the trio of Anthony McMahon (48), Jarod Bacon (35) and Thomas Leech (32) - will be looking to improve on Saturday is their conversion inside 50 given the inaccuracy that has plagued their two lead-up finals: 7.13 in the second semi-final against Mount Pleasant and 8.18 in the preliminary final against Colbinabbin.
"If we kick straight then, obviously, it's going to go a long way towards winning it," Collins said.
"We've missed some chances the past two weeks, but we're giving ourselves an opportunity to score and we just need it to click on Saturday at that forward end."
The Cats' team named on Thursday night is the same 22 that defeated Colbinabbin last week, with the three emergencies Lachlan Collins, Luke Collins and Baxter Anderson.
Mount Pleasant has had to make one enforced change to its line-up, with Jack Teasdale coming in for the injured Bailey White (broken collarbone).
For Blues co-coach Darren Walsh, he couldn't have asked for a better preparation over the past month for Saturday's grand final.
The Blues rounded out their home and away season with two tough games against fellow finalists North Bendigo and Colbinabbin, then beat Colbinabbin by 26 points in the qualifying final and LBU in the second semi-final to earn a break last week and the chance to freshen up ahead of Saturday's decider.
Mount Pleasant has also got its reserves in the grand final, ensuring plenty of numbers have remained on the training track all throughout the finals series.
"I think it has helped us having the break last week given we had two tough games to end the home and away and then the two finals and there have been some heavy tracks we've played on, so the freshen up has been good," said Walsh, who took over as Blues coach after the club had claimed the 2017 wooden spoon.
"We're fresh, got no excuses and are ready to go. We know we're coming up against a quality outfit that is a very strong and physical side with a lot of smart players."
There's no shortage of star quality in the Mount Pleasant side and a host of players who have come out of the Bendigo league - co-coach Adam Baird, league leading goalkicker Ben Weightman (68), who was also equal third in the Cheatley Medal, vice-captain Bryce Hinneberg, Zebb Murrell, Luke Marchesi, Will Wallace, Chris Down, Billy Mahony and Travis Baird having all played BFNL seniors.
Hinneberg shapes as a match-up in defence for the dangerous Jarod Bacon, who has kicked seven of the Cats' 15 finals goals, while the inclusion of Wallace after his return from a knee reconstruction has stiffened up the Mounts defence.
It has also allowed Travis Baird to push forward where he and Dean Tydell present two strong marking targets, while the duo of Adam Baird and Weightman are always going to pose a major threat whenever they are lurking dangerously inside 50.
The midfield battle featuring the likes of the Blues' Adam Baird, Weightman, Jesse Tuohey, Mahony and co going up against the Collins brothers - Brodie and Jesse - Angove, Nathan Bacon, Harley Cobb and Lachlan Atherton promises to be an enthralling and crucial duel.
The Blues did have the better of the midfield tussle in the second semi-final a fortnight ago with the work of Down in the ruck helping to give Mount Pleasant the clearance ascendancy.
One of the traits of both teams this season has been their ability to get out of the blocks well and heap scoreboard pressure on their opposition early.
Both LBU and Mount Pleasant have won 16 of their 18 first quarters this year, with the Cats +256 points in opening terms and the Blues +267 points.
As for running out games, the Cats are 16-2 and +338 points in last quarters, while the Blues are 15-3 and +271 points.
"Whatever position we're in on the weekend I believe that we will have the capacity to run over the top of them in any situation," Walsh said.
"The boys have done it a number of times throughout the season (most notably in their two home and away games against Colbinabbin), so the belief will always be there in the group."
For a club that seemingly used to play in grand finals for fun, it has been an extended wait back to Saturday's decider for the Blues, the most successful club in the league with 19 senior premierships.
Of those 19 flags, nine came between 1990 and 2006 when the Blues played in 12 of the 17 grand finals.
But the Blues haven't played in one since their 2006 triumph over Elmore.
"The supporters, committee and those heart and soul people who have been involved with Mounts for a long time are all really excited to be back involved in a grand final," Walsh said.
"We've got our reserves in as well and three netball teams, so it's a great effort.
"But that excitement will disappear at the final siren on Saturday if we don't get the job done. Mounts is a successful club and when they get to grand finals, they expect to win them."
Shapes as a genuine 50-50 contest in what is a long-awaited return to a grand final day for not just the HDFNL, but the region.
The Cats were the clear best side of the home and away season, but the Blues have shown with their building form over the past month just what formidable opposition they pose.
Doubt there will be much in it, but slightly favour the Blues coming off the week's break and with plenty of belief from their second semi-final win over the Cats to win by six points with Adam Baird best-on-ground.
SENIORS
Mount Pleasant v LBU - 2.20pm
RESERVES
White Hills v Mount Pleasant - 11.50am
UNDER-18S
North Bendigo v White Hills - 9.30am
