Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

Blues or Cats - who will be the HDFNL's first premier team for three years?

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:12am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant co-coach Adam Baird and Lockington-Bamawm United's Lachlan Atherton with the HDFNL premiership cup this week. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.