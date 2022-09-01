NEWSTEAD teenager Caitlin Richardson is having the time of her life as she prepares for a blockbuster weekend of sporting finals.
The 18-year-old dual-code athlete will chase an NBL1 championship with the Bendigo Braves against Ringwood Hawks on Saturday night in Melbourne, before lending her support to Castlemaine's push to progress deeper into the BFNL A-grade netball final series against Gisborne at the QEO on Sunday.
Advertisement
Richardson, a year 12 student at Girton Grammar in Bendigo, is taking it all in her stride.
That she is managing to keep so cool, calm and collected ahead of such an exhilarating weekend should come as no surprise to those who have watched her negotiate her way around the basketball and netball court this season.
An NBL1 grand final comes on the heels of a stellar Victorian Youth Championship season with the Braves in which she was named in the All-Star Five.
It's been a challenging year with Richardson continuing to juggle the demands of Year 12 with her sporting commitments, while also dealing with an injury.
"With basketball, I was mostly playing Youth League this year and then I got injured for a few weeks with stress fractures in my back," she said.
"I wasn't playing, but I was always at training and was lucky enough to get my first NBL1 game a couple of weeks ago.
"That was awesome - an amazing experience - and I've been a part of it ever since. Going to the games, sitting on the bench and cheering really loud."
If the step-up to NBL1 fazed her in any way, it did not show.
In the absence of Australian Opals guard Tess Madgen and Braves legend Kelly Wilson, Richardson debuted on July 30 with an eight-point, two-rebound game against the Mount Gambier Pioneers.
She followed up with nine points, five assists and one rebound in a 100-52 Braves win over the Melbourne Tigers on August 6.
Her debut came a little under two months after her 18th birthday.
Richardson said she would be happy to play any role sent her way this weekend from Braves coach Mark Alabakov.
"Just the experience of being in a grand final - that's crazy," she said.
"Obviously, it would be awesome to get on court, but I'm happy just to be there.
"It's a bit nerve-racking for me."
Every bit as intoxicating for Richardson has been her involvement this season with Castlemaine's netball team.
Advertisement
Back in A-grade this year for the first time since 2017, the Magpies won their first final last weekend against South Bendigo 58-30 and will now challenge Gisborne this Sunday for the right to play either Sandhurst or Kangaroo Flat in the following week's preliminary final.
It's been a whirlwind season in black and white for Richardson, who has relished the rise to one of the state's strongest netball competitions, after being crowned the Maryborough Castlemaine District league's Rising Star winner in 2021 and finishing runner-up in the league best fairest while playing for Newstead.
"I'm loving netball. This is my first year in the BFNL, it's very different from what I was used to at Newstead," she said.
"It's a lot higher competition, but I'm loving that.
"And basketball, it's obviously a grand final - it's so exciting, I've never been a part of an NBL1 grand final.
"Lucky they are on separate days.
Advertisement
Richardson has continued to soak up plenty of knowledge from a talented cast of team-mates at Camp Reserve, led by playing coach and former Super Netball star Fiona Fowler, former Collingwood Magpies training partner Kelsie Rainbow and former ANL premiership player Maddie Carter.
"Last Sunday (against Gisborne) was amazing - I don't think I've ever been in a netball final before, so I was the most nervous I've ever been," she said.
"But coming off a win against Sandhurst, we were pretty confident going into it and we did a lot better than I expected.
"It flowed really well and we worked together well and we had a lot of support, which got us up and about.
"Hopefully, now we can keep it going."
Last Sunday (against Gisborne) was amazing - I don't think I've ever been in a netball final before, so I was the most nervous I've ever been.- Cailtlin Richardson
Advertisement
Richardson insisted her sporting juggle would not be possible without the support of her Castlemaine coaches Fowler and Gary Cooke and Braves bosses Alabakov and youth team coach Nathan Batchelor.
"They've all been so understanding," she said.
"Not too many coaches would let you leave games at three quarter time to get to the other game.
"Hopefully I can repay them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.