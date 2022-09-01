Braves learn from college squad during exhibition match

Bendigo Braves men hosted UC Riverside on Wednesday night for an exhibition match at Red Energy Arena.
The Braves had a hard-fought match against the Highlanders, but it was the visitors who found victory in the exhibition match, final result 101-71.
One notable return for the Braves was Kai Daniels, who suited up for the Braves for the first time in more than 12 months.
"It felt great always a good feeling being back playing for my home team I grew up with it's been a year and a bit now since I wore the jersey so definitely felt good," Daniels said to Braves media.
"I just knew that those college teams really come out prepared for every game and they were going to treat it like it was an NCAA championship.
"I told the boys in the locker room that whilst we were all there to just have fun and enjoy a fun exhibition game that they would be coming at us from the jump and we had to be ready.
"I felt like we did a good job of coming out and playing together early keeping the scores close but obviously in the end they got the best of us and I think that was just because we were a completely new group who hadn't played together yet."
Overall Daniels was pleased with his progression on the court, especially in recent months as he's been working hard with brother Dyson Daniels who is weeks away from making his NBA debut with New Orleans Pelicans.
"I feel like mainly the last four months I have improved tremendously working with my brother, his trainer, other NBA players and overseas pros," Daniels said.
"It's really helped me to see what it takes to be at the top level and allowed me to learn new skills and especially how to play at an NBA pace where there's a lot more fast pace scoring and a lot less structured offence."
Meanwhile, the Bendigo Braves women's team will be in action this weekend for the 2022 NBL1 South grand final against Ringwood Hawks.
