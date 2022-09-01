Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Soldier jailed over Puckapunyal Army Base rape

By Emily Woods
Updated September 2 2022 - 5:30am, first published September 1 2022 - 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soldier jailed over central Victorian rape

A Victorian soldier who barged into a female colleague's bedroom at an army barracks and raped her while she was sleeping has been jailed for five years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.